Quavo Visits The White House And Meets With VP Kamala Harris About Gun Violence After Takeoff’s Death | Shannon Finney via Getty Images

This week, Migos’ Quavo met with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House in order to advocate against gun violence following Takeoff’s death. Following their meeting, Harris saluted Quavo for his efforts through an Instagram post.

“Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence,” Harris wrote.

Quavo left a comment expressing his gratitude, writing, “🙏🏾Thanks for everything #RocketPower.”

Thank you @QuavoStuntin, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff's legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence. pic.twitter.com/PnlWildrRu — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) September 21, 2023

As Blavity reported, Takeoff was fatally shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 in Houston. Ever since, Quavo has worked to keep his nephew’s memory alive.

In addition to meeting with Harris, the Migos rapper appeared at the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference to represent Rocket Foundation, his nonprofit founded last year in Takeoff‘s memory. The organization provides support to various programs dedicated to preventing gun violence, according to its website.

According to TMZ, Quavo met with several Congress members, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senator Cory Booker, as well as Representatives Lucy McBath, Steven Horsford, Lisa Blunt Rochester, Robin Kelly, Maxwell Frost, and Greg Jackson, who are involved with the Break the Cycle of Violence Act, which was passed nearly a year ago.

In a statement, it was noted that the act “would authorize the investment of $5 billion in local governments and community-based, nonprofit organizations to establish or expand community outreach programs, hospital-based violence intervention programs, and other strategies, including focused deterrence, that provide tailored social services and supports to people at the highest risk of being impacted by community violence.”

In a private meeting, the group discussed solutions to help combat the issue of gun violence and reduce the number of shootings that happen annually.

“You don’t think nothing is going to happen,” the 32-year-old said about Takeoff’s untimely death, reported the Associated Press. “I need to step up to the plate and hit a home run. I have to do something about it, so it won’t happen to the masses — especially in our culture. I don’t want this to happen to the next person. I want to knock down these percentages.”