New Quay couple lose sleep over 5G mast plans by their home

A couple say they are losing sleep over plans to put up a 5G mast metres from their home.

A planning application has been submitted for the mast at Quay West Holiday Park in New Quay, Ceredigion.

Henry Dent and Lauren Bromley fear the 70ft (21m) mast, which would overlook their home, could affect its value.

Haven Holidays, which owns the land, said the mast would enhance mobile coverage in what can be a congested area during the summer.

Henry Dent, a 44-year-old business owner, said: "All the work we've both put into this house it just feels like it's being taken away from us.

"We feel invisible basically like they've completely brushed us aside. It's already taken a toll on me, I've lost a lot of sleep over this.

"Worrying, feeling completely powerless - a small objection on a portal online is the only voice I have."

Henry said he believed their home's value would be affected by the mast and feared it could leave them in negative equity - when the price of a property falls so that it is no longer worth as much as the loan that was taken out on it.

"It's devastating. We've put everything we have into this property. It's our forever home," he added.

The proposed mast would boost Vodafone signal in the area.

But some locals are angry that the mast would be placed at the back of Quay West Holiday Park's site, out of sight of the caravans but near to resident's homes.

The proposed mast would be metres from Henry Dent and Lauren Bromley's home

"It's the locals who will be paying the price," said 34-year-old Lauren Bromley.

"One thing these masts have in common is that they're in areas where no one can see them. They're all on motorways, they're all high up on valleys, they're not at the bottom of people's gardens.

"That's not why we chose to live in a rural area that's not why we decided to stay here having been brought up here."

Henry Dent is leading a campaign for local opposition. So far, the planning application on Ceredigion County Council's planning portal has had over 50 objections.

But Dr Robert Bowen, a business lecturer from Cardiff University Business School, said not having up-to-date infrastructure in rural areas could mean those places are at an economic disadvantage.

"A number of people go on holiday and expect to see the same services that they have in those places as they would do at home," he said.

"So, if they have an experience where they're frustrated by a lack of connectivity they might not return. So it certainly can ensure that it can maintain tourism levels that exist within the area."

A Haven Holidays spokesperson said: "The proposed mast would allow both visitors and locals to benefit from improved connectivity in the area.

"As we continue to develop our plans we want to work closely with the authorities and the local community and seek to address any issues."

Members of the public had until 6 October to object to the plans online.

Vodafone has been approached for comment.