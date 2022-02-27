Qube Holdings (ASX:QUB) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.03

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 8th of April to AU$0.03, which will be 20% higher than last year. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.2%.

Qube Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Despite not generating a profit, Qube Holdings is still paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

Looking forward, earnings per share could 19.1% over the next year if the trend of the last few years can't be broken. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The dividend has gone from AU$0.038 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.06. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.7% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Qube Holdings' earnings per share has shrunk at 19% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

We're Not Big Fans Of Qube Holdings' Dividend

Overall, while the dividend being raised can be good, there are some concerns about its long term sustainability. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Without at least some growth in earnings per share over time, the dividend will eventually come under pressure either from competition or inflation. Businesses can change though, and we think it would make sense to see what analysts are forecasting for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

