Qube Holdings (ASX:QUB) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At AU$0.035

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 22nd of October to AU$0.035. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.8%, which is below the industry average.

Qube Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Despite not generating a profit, Qube Holdings is still paying a dividend. Along with this, it is also not generating free cash flows, which raises concerns about the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 7.2% based on recent performance. This means the company will be unprofitable and managers could face the tough choice between continuing to pay the dividend or taking pressure off the balance sheet.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from AU$0.034 to AU$0.06. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.8% over that duration. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's not great to see that Qube Holdings' earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.2% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends.

Qube Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In conclusion, we have some concerns about this dividend, even though it being raised is good. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

