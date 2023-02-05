Qube Holdings Limited's (ASX:QUB) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Qube Holdings' (ASX:QUB) stock is up by a considerable 14% over the past three months. However, we decided to pay attention to the company's fundamentals which don't appear to give a clear sign about the company's financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Qube Holdings' ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Qube Holdings is:

4.5% = AU$136m ÷ AU$3.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Qube Holdings' Earnings Growth And 4.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Qube Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, the fact that the its ROE is quite higher to the industry average of 2.0% doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, Qube Holdings' five year net income decline rate was 20%. Remember, the company's ROE is a bit low to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

With the industry earnings declining at a rate of 21% in the same period, we deduce that both the company and the industry are shrinking at the same rate.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Qube Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Qube Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 58% (implying that 42% of the profits are retained), most of Qube Holdings' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Additionally, Qube Holdings has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 63%. However, Qube Holdings' ROE is predicted to rise to 7.4% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Qube Holdings' performance. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

