Que? Dogs' brains can tell Spanish from Hungarian, study finds

Krisztina Fenyo
·1 min read

By Krisztina Fenyo

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Dogs can distinguish between languages, researchers in Hungary found, after playing excerpts from the story "The Little Prince" in Spanish and Hungarian to a group of 18 canines and examining how their brains reacted.

The study was led by Laura V. Cuaya at Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, who moved to the city from Mexico a few years ago, bringing her dog Kun-kun with her.

"I wondered whether Kun-kun noticed that people in Budapest spoke a different language, Hungarian," she said.

"(In the research) we found for the first time that a non-human brain can distinguish (between) languages."

In their lives with humans, dogs pick up on the auditory patterns of the language they are exposed to, said Raul Hernandez-Perez, co-author of the study.

During the experiment, Kun-kun and others were trained to lie down motionless in a brain scanner for several minutes.

All the dogs had heard only one of the two languages -- either Hungarian or Spanish -- from their owners before, allowing researchers to compare how their brain reacted to a highly familiar language and to a completely unfamiliar one.

The dogs listened to excerpts from the story in Spanish and Hungarian and also scrambled versions of these excerpts to test if they could detect speech and non-speech.

When comparing brain responses, researchers found distinct activity patterns in dogs' primary auditory cortex of the brain, indicating that they can distinguish between speech and non-speech.

In their secondary auditory cortex which analyses complex sounds, dogs' brains produced different activity patterns when they heard a familiar language and an unfamiliar language. The older the dogs were, the better their brain distinguished between the two languages.

(Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • European court declines to take pro-gay marriage cake case

    A top European court declined Thursday to rule in a high-profile discrimination case centered on an activist's request to have a cake decorated with the “Sesame Street” characters Bert and Ernie and the words “Support Gay Marriage.” The European Court of Human Rights said the case was inadmissible because activist Gareth Lee had failed to “exhaust domestic remedies” in his case against a Northern Ireland bakery. It was the latest ruling in a long-running legal battle that began in 2014 when Ashers Baking Co. refused to make the cake Lee wanted.

  • Doctor explains why omicron is so contagious

    Omicron continues to break previous daily highs for case rates in California due to its transmissibility. A doctor explains why this variant is so contagious and the new symptom you need to look out for.

  • Two Monmouth County residents still awaiting trial in Capitol riot case

    The task of getting terabytes of video to defense attorneys has delayed Capitol riot trials for an ex-Army Reservist and former corrections officer.

  • Here's the latest on 9 people with Indiana ties charged after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    At least nine people with Indiana ties have faced charges so far in the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Here are the statuses of their cases.

  • Kazakhstan police killed dozens of protesters who stormed government buildings during fuel-price demonstrations

    Protests in Kazakhstan sprung up on Sunday over skyrocketing fuel prices, and have since spread nationwide and become increasingly violent.

  • Proud to be a hard-working American

    Personally I don’t believe any able-bodied person should be paid to not work. All of us are not born equal.

  • Elijah Mitchell's life-changing decision led to explosive 49ers rookie season

    One decision was a game-changer for 49ers' rookie running back Elijah Mitchell.

  • Democrats’ most alarming problem

    Blue states with high taxes and living costs continue to lose residents to lower-cost red states.

  • Billionaire Richard Branson says recovering from 'mild' case of COVID

    Stressing the importance of vaccinations, Branson urged all eligible individuals to get their booster shots. Omicron appears to be far more easily transmitted than previous strains of the virus, though the World Health Organization has said that the evidence so far suggests the variant is causing less severe illness.

  • James Webb Space Telescope extends secondary mirror

    Another major milestone for the $10bn observatory as its secondary mirror is locked into position.

  • Rocket part makes uncontrolled re-entry into Earth's atmosphere

    Part of a Russian rocket has hurtled back to Earth.

  • A massive, $1 billion biotech campus is being planned for Morrisville

    The project could eventually feature 1.5 million square feet of lab and manufacturing space.

  • Deere unveils autonomous tractor to transform agriculture

    Deere & Company introduced the world's first autonomous tractor Tuesday, a technology breakthrough that could help farmers cope with a worsening skilled labor shortage. Why it matters: Farmers are getting older — 55 years old on average — and with more than 80% of the U.S. population residing in urban areas, there aren't enough laborers to do the work or operate machinery.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So robots are the new farmhands as growers try to

  • COVID-19 tests: Understanding the difference between PCR and antigen tests

    Each detects a different part of the virus, and how it works influences the test’s speed and relative accuracy.

  • England to suspend PCR confirmation of positive rapid COVID tests

    LONDON (Reuters) -People who test positive for COVID-19 on rapid lateral flow tests will not need to confirm their results with a follow-up PCR test if they are not showing symptoms, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday. Britain is reporting record daily case numbers, and the UKHSA said that the high prevalence meant the chance of a false positive from a lateral flow device (LFD) was low. The move could also reduce the burden on the testing system, and reduce confusion if the test results contradict each other.

  • At KSC Visitor Complex, SpaceX Falcon booster exhibit is ready to wow guests

    A brand new attraction, named Gateway and complete with a Falcon Heavy booster core, is slated to open at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

  • China plans space station completion, many launches in 2022

    China has recommitted itself to completing its orbiting space station by the end of the year and says it is planning more than 40 launches for 2022, putting it roughly level with the United States. Launches would include those of two Shenzhou crewed missions, two Tianzhou cargo spacecraft and the station’s additional two modules, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday, citing a recent announcement by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation known as CASC. The launch schedule shows how China’s traditionally cautious program is increasing the cadence of its missions as it seeks to take a leading role in space exploration.

  • Weather satellite detects otherworldly explosion near Pittsburgh

    The new year started off with a bang near Pittsburgh when the sound of a distant explosion echoed high in the sky, puzzling residents who were outside during the harmless blast. Around 11:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, Jan. 1, NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite detected lightning over southeastern Pennsylvania, but there were no thunderstorms in the area to trigger a lightning flash. At the same time, people across the region reported a loud sound that was even picked up by some home security cameras. H

  • Space Force: Weather looks good for SpaceX Starlink launch this week

    Conditions should be favorable for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's next batch of Starlink internet satellites this week.

  • Scientists explore Thwaites, Antarctica's 'doomsday' glacier

    A team of scientists are sailing to “the place in the world that’s the hardest to get to” so they can better figure out how much and how fast seas will rise because of global warming eating away at Antarctica’s ice. Thirty-two scientists on Thursday are starting a more than two-month mission aboard an American research ship to investigate the crucial area where the massive but melting Thwaites glacier faces the Amundsen Sea and may eventually lose large amounts of ice because of warm water. The Florida-sized glacier has gotten the nickname the “doomsday glacier” because of how much ice it has and how much seas could rise if it all melts — more than two feet (65 centimeters) over hundreds of years.