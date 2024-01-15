Que Pasa: Things to do in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — We highlighted all of the fun events that will be happening this weekend on our morning show, Monday, Jan. 15 as part of our new series called, “Que Pasa El Paso.”

Destination El Paso Lauren Falco collaborated with KTSM, highlighting Deserto Pizzeria located on 2829 Montana Ave. Building B, and also giving a list of fun events that will be happening this weekend. Those events are the following:

El Paso Symphony presents Fantastic Classics located at the Plaza Theater starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 19 through Saturday, Jan. 20.

Talib Kweli and Explosions in the Sky at Lowbrow Palaca starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 and Saturday, Jan. 20.

PBS Kids Fiesta located at Bassett Mall, starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour located at the Plaza Theater, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Nova Art Space Film Group Exhibition by Frontera Film Fotos Collective, located at the Falstaff starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25.

For tickets, click here: Events – Destination El Paso | El Paso, Texas (visitelpaso.com).

“Que Pasa” is a segment that runs on Monday mornings and highlights all the events in town for that week.

