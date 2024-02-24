Quebec Court of Appeal orders Rivière-Rouge ER to stay open 24/7

The emergency room at the Rivière-Rouge Hospital in the Laurentians will temporarily offer services day and night.

Quebec's Court of Appeal has overturned a lower court ruling and ordered the ER to stay open 24 hours a day until March 4.

Last month, the health authority for the region had proposed to close the ER overnight because of a staffing shortage. The proposal required people in Rivière-Rouge to travel 60 to 80 kilometres to the two nearest emergency rooms.

Lawyer Carl-Éric Therrien, who defended the interests of the town's residents, said he believes it is the first time in Quebec that an injunction has been granted to keep an emergency room open for 24 hours.

The local health agency and the Rivière-Rouge Hospital citizens committee return to court on March 4 to debate the matter.