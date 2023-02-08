Quebec daycare bus crash – live: Witnesses say driver stripped naked after wreck that killed two children

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (AP)

Two children have died and six have been injured after a city bus crashed into a daycare centre in Quebec.

Police in the city of Laval said the bus had ploughed into the centre at around 8:30am on Wednesday morning, in what witnesses described as a deliberate act.

Officials named the man behind the wheel as Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, who has been arrested on charges of homicide and dangerous driving and will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, he had worked for the Société de transport de Laval (STL) for about ten years, and had no previous criminal convictions.

“From what I saw, it wasn’t an accident,” local resident Hamdi Ben Chaabane told CBC News, adding that the bus appeared to be going between 30 and 40 kph.

He then described how the driver stepped out of the bus, removed all his clothing, and began screaming incoherently, forcing Ben Chaabane and several other parents to subdue him before trying to rescue children whohad been trapped under the bus.

As many as 12 people required medical attention, with eight others taken to hospitals, according to the local ambulance service Urgences-santé.

Prosecutors say driver is mentally fit to stand trial

22:59 , Io Dodds

Bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand has now appeared in court, via video link from the Sacred Heart Hospital in Montreal.

According to Radio Canada, Mr St-Armand did not speak at all, only nodding to answer questions from Judge Serge Cimon.

Prosecutor Karine Dalphond told reporters that the accused will be transferred to a mental health hospital to undergo psychiatric evaluation, but this will only assess his dangerousness and not his fitness to stand trial.

"What we could have asked for, the Crown or the defence, is an assessment of his level of aptitude or responsibility," she said. "But at this stage, there is no reason to ask for this kind of order."

Mr St-Amand is charged with two premeditated murders, a number of attempted murders, two counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of assault causing bodily harm.

Story continues

'I saw patrol officers in tears this morning'

21:55 , Io Dodds

Police officers were brought to "tears" by the situation they found at the Laval daycare, the town’s police department has said.

According to Radio Canada reporter Angie Landry, a police spokesman said: "I saw patrol officers in tears this morning. When we are patrollers, we are ready to face many situations, but when they are children, it is difficult."

« J'ai vu des patrouilleurs en larmes ce matin. Quand on est patrouilleurs, on est prêts à affronter beaucoup de situations, mais quand ce sont des enfants, c'est difficile », dit le porte-parole du service de police de la Ville de Laval. #laval — Angie Landry (@ennegie) February 8, 2023

Daycare children will be moved to other facilities

21:28 , Io Dodds

All children who attend the daycare centre will be relocated to other daycares no more than five miles away beginning from tomorrow, Quebecois family minister Suzanne Roy has confirmed.

She added that affected families can call +1 855-336-8568 for more information.

'Don't confuse hatred with mental illness'

21:03 , Io Dodds

A psychiatrist in Montreal has warned the public and the media not to leap to any conclusions about the driver's mental state.

Marie-Eve Cotton, a clinical professor at the University of Montreal and a mental health columnist, posted on Facebook earlier today: "Please do not diagnose mental illness until a psychiatrist assesses the bus driver and makes a decision."

Early reports have described the driver as seeming to be "in another world", stripping naked after exiting the crashed bus and yelling incoherently.

But Dr Cotton notes that after a spate of stabbings near Quebec's parliament building in 2020, "everyone cried schizophrenia". Although the perpetrator argued in court that he was suffering from psychosis, a jury eventually convicted him of first degree murder.

"Hatred is not a mental illness. Continually confusing the two stigmatises people with mental illnesses, who are more at risk of being abused than being violent," Dr Cotton went on.

Officials have said they do not yet know the motive for this incident.

Six children in hospital, including two in critical care

20:37 , Io Dodds

Here's what hospital officials have said about the situation.

Dr Marc Girard, a spokesperson for St Justine's Children's Hospital in Montreal, said it had admitted two boys and two girls, all between the ages of three and five, with "various types of trauma", according to local broadcaster CTV News.

The hospital issued a code orange alert to free up resources, and one of the children is now in intensive care. Mr Girard said that their lives are not in danger.

Two more children with more serious injuries were sent to another hospital in Laval.

"It is very difficult to see how situation will evolve in young children, but we want to make sure that they go back to their normal lives," Mr Girard said.

Justin Trudeau mourns ‘the biggest nightmare imaginable’

20:15 , Io Dodds

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has made a statement about the incident in Parliament.

"I can't imagine what these families are going through now. The families and loved ones of the two children we lost, and the others who are seriously injured, it is […] the biggest nightmare imaginable for all parents," Mr Trudeau said before beginning the daily ministerial questions period.

"We will be there for the days, months and years of mourning to come."

The House observed a minute of silence at the beginning of the question session in honour of the victims and their families.

Bus driver to appear in court today

20:07 , Io Dodds

The alleged bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand will appear before court via a video link late this afternoon local time, Radio Canada reports.

Officials say he will be charged with dangerous driving and murder.

Quebec premier to visit tragic scene

19:51 , Io Dodds

Quebec's prime minister François Legault will travel to the scene of the tragedy tomorrow.

"I will be going to Laval tomorrow, accompanied by the leaders of the opposition parties, to offer my full support to the families and staff affected by this terrible tragedy," Mr Legault announced this afternoon.

"There is nothing more cruel than attacking our children. I keep thinking of the families and loved ones of the children who died, as well as those injured.

"I take this opportunity to highlight the work of the police, firefighters, paramedics and health personnel."

Il n’y a rien de plus cruel que de s’en prendre à nos enfants. Je ne cesse de penser aux familles et aux proches des enfants décédés, ainsi qu’aux personnes blessées.



J’en profite pour souligner le travail des policiers, pompiers, ambulanciers et personnel de la santé. — François Legault (@francoislegault) February 8, 2023

According to Radio Canada, two Quebec government ministers and the area's representative in Quebec's National Assembly have urgently left the legislature building to support the affected families.

CN Tower will dim its lights in tribute

19:28 , Io Dodds

The CN Tower in Toronto, Canada will turn off its lights tonight in a tribute to the victims of the bus crash, its managers have announced.

The tower is a world-famous landmark of Canada’s biggest city, and the tallest free-standing land structure in the Western Hemisphere.

Tonight the #CNTower will dim for five minutes at the top of each hour in honour of the victims of the Laval bus crash and their families pic.twitter.com/OTgUHzN7xF — CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) February 8, 2023

Bus driver's Facebook page shows ordinary family life

19:05 , Io Dodds

These photos come from what appears to be the Facebook profile of bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand.

The profile does not offer much detail, at least for users who are not friends. Fields for work, education, location, contact details, and other details appear blank.

The only photos visible depict an ordinary family life: St-Amand, his partner, and two young children posing for a photo outside a ski lodge in January 2020, and at a flower garden around the same time.

At least for now, The Independent has blurred the faces of the other people in the photos to protect their identities.

A picture apparently showing Pierre Ny St-Amand with his partner and child in January 2020 (Pierre Ny St-Amand via Facebook)

A picture apparently showing Pierre Ny St-Amand at a ski lodge in January 2020 (Pierre Ny St-Amand via Facebook)

What do we know about the driver?

18:44 , Io Dodds

Police sources have identified the driver as 51-year-old Pierre Ny St-Amand, according to the several Quebecois news outlets.

He reportedly has no prior criminal record, and Laval mayor Stephane Boyer said that he had been employed by STL for about ten years.

This is the picture that Quebecois outlets are carrying:

Pierre Ny St-Amand, the alleged driver of a bus that crashed into a daycare centre in Quebec on 8 February 2023 (Handout)

PHOTOS: Parents greet children after bus crash

18:10 , Gustaf Kilander

A couple escorts a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Quebec, Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023 (AP)

A woman carries a child from a daycare centre after a city bus crashed into the facility in Laval, Quebec, Wednesday, Feb.8, 2023 (AP)

Laval, Canada, Police secure the scene where a city bus (C) crashed into a day care center on February 8, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (AP)

Parents wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (AP)

Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023 (AP)

Laval, Canada, Police secure the scene where a city bus crashed into a day care center on February 8, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

‘He was totally naked’: Witness describes driver as being ‘in another world'

17:55 , Gustaf Kilander

Hamdi Ben Chaabane lives in the area where the crash took place.

“From what I saw, it wasn’t an accident,” he told CBC.

He said the driver exited the vehicle after the crash and started acting unpredictably.

“He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked,” the witness said. “We don’t know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him.”

He said the driver seemed to be “in another world.”

“It was a nightmare. It’s horrible. He didn’t stop yelling. He wasn’t saying words,” he said.

Two children dead, six injured after bus crashes into Quebec daycare

17:45 , Graig Graziosi

Two children were killed and six others hurt after a city bus drove into a day care in Laval, Quebec, according to police.

The bus driver, a 51-year-old man, has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving.

According to a Laval police spokesperson, the bus owned by the Société de transport de Laval drove into the daycare around 8:30am on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said two children were confirmed dead and six others were injured and have been hospitalised, but they are expected to survive.

Read more:

Two children dead, six injured after bus crashes into Quebec daycare