Quebec projects large deficit in budget due to contract deal with teachers

At a news conference Sunday, Premier François Legault said the choice to invest 'massively' in public services 'will have financial consequences.' (CBC - image credit)

Quebec Premier François Legault says he's proud of the "massive" investments his government has made to improve working conditions and salaries for teachers in the province's public sector — but the new measures will come at a price.

At a news conference Sunday, Legault projected a large deficit in the government's budget next month due in part to the recently renewed collective agreements in the education sector.

"The choice we made to invest massively in public services will have financial consequences," warned Legault.

"We find ourselves with a budget that is largely in deficit — much more of a deficit than it was before these negotiations," he said.

Details of the deficit will be revealed when the budget is tabled next month.

Legault assured this deficit would not lead to service cuts or tax increases, but he said it's possible the goal of balancing the budget by 2027-2028 would be postponed.

Legault was joined by Quebec Education minister Bernard Drainville and Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel Sunday to release new details about the negotiated measures in the teachers' collective agreements. Many details have been previously reported by CBC.

The measures include bringing in 4,000 new classroom aides, adding full-time specialized workers in secondary schools and establishing a new class composition mechanism to better support teachers dealing with students with difficulties.

The deal provides for the addition of 5,000 permanent positions and also grants teachers more flexibility to work overtime or not, as well as complete training on the clock.

Increased salary caps for teachers, school psychologists and special education technicians are also included in the deal. The annual salary increase is between 18 per cent to 27 per cent over five years, Legault said.

Daycare workers will also become classroom aides, bumping their average salary from $27,000 to $56,000.

While the new deal should improve staff retention and recruitment, it will also come at a cost. But it's one Legault says he's willing to pay.

"It may be a choice that will be criticized by some, but I think it's the best choice we can make. As premier of Quebec, I accept this choice. I think it's the right choice. It's a responsible choice," he said.