Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.30

Quebecor Inc.'s (TSE:QBR.A) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.30 per share on 4th of April. This means that the annual payment will be 3.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Quebecor's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Quebecor's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.0% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 63% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Quebecor Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.05 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 37% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Quebecor has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Quebecor Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Quebecor might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Quebecor that you should be aware of before investing. Is Quebecor not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

