Queen considers appointing diversity chief to 'seek independent views'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Wright
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&#xa0;Queen Elizabeth II&#xa0;
Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen is considering appointing a diversity chief, it has emerged, as Buckingham Palace aides have acknowledged they are not “getting the results they should” on minority representation.

The Palace has drawn up plans to ‘seek independent views’ on how to improve its approach to diversity, including towards ethnic minorities, disabled people as well as the gay and trans communities.

The news comes after the Duchess and Duke of Sussex alleged in their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the Royal Family had raised ‘concerns’ about how dark the skin of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor would be.

The couple refused to name the member who allegedly made the remarks, but Ms Winfrey later revealed the Duke told her it was neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Telegraph understand the Palace’s plans to improve diversity, which were first reported in the Mail on Sunday, have been in train since before the Oprah interview.

A royal source said: “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the Royal Households. We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve.

The news comes after the Duchess and Duke of Sussex gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey
The news comes after the Duchess and Duke of Sussex gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey

“Therefore we are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been underway for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

Commenting on the potential appointment of a diversity chief, the source added: “It is something that has to be considered but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced. We are listening and learning, to get this right.”

Following the Oprah interview, the Royal Family released a statement saying it took the Sussexes’ accusations ‘very seriously’, but that ‘recollections may vary’ on the alleged conversation about skin tone.

The Duke of Cambridge also pushed back forcefully on the allegations, saying the Royal Family is ‘very much not a racist family’.

The royal aide said that while much of the Palace’s diversity work pre-dates the Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple’s comments will be taken on board as part of the process. Senior palace staff are understood to have had an HR briefing on the plans just last week.

“A lot of these actions have been underway for some time but there is an awareness that we are not doing as well as we would like on diversity, we haven’t been getting the results that we should," one source said.

“This is obviously an area where members of the Royal Family have a strong track record in terms of their work, including through their charities. And we are seeking out independent views to help us assess and improve our approach.

“We take a broad view on diversity, this includes LGBTQI+ and disability representation as well.”

Meanwhile, this week Gayle King, a US TV anchor and friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, revealed that the couple had been left frustrated that their allegations of racism had dominated coverage of the Oprah interview.

Miss King, whose garden was used as the setting for the interview, told the CBS news channel that she had spoken recently with the couple and that the Duke had since been in contact with his brother and father, although the conversations were described as ‘not productive’.

She added “I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the Royal family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant. And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward.”

Recommended Stories

  • Duke of Cambridge 'totally overwhelmed' by the scale of the burden faced by aid workers in Syria

    The Duke of Cambridge has said he felt “totally overwhelmed” by the scale of the burden aid workers in Syria face after meeting a group supported by British donations. Prince William, 38, joined a video call with three Syrian aid workers supported by the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Coronavirus Appeal to hear about the impact UK public donations of £38 million have had on the ground. He was told that all six of the fragile states where the money is being directed faced “potential catastrophe” this year, with “no end in sight” for the crisis in Syria after a decade of war. The Duke’s concern for the scale of the crisis in Syria came after he acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject and one that was “very close” to his heart. He has previously spoken about the “raw emotion” he experienced working as an air ambulance pilot had built up inside him to such an extent that he knew it would “take its toll and be a real problem” if he did not speak about it. Fadi Hallisso, 42, from Aleppo, told the Duke how he had founded an organisation called Darna which, using DEC funds, has built toilets and sanitation systems in many of the informal camps in Syria. The Duke asked him to explain what it was like on the ground at the moment, keen to understand the daily challenges faced by aid workers.

  • McCarthy hires top Trump official to run political operation

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has hired former President Trump’s White House political director, Brian Jack, to lead his own political operation, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The move to bring on Jack underscores McCarthy's strategy of keeping Trump and his orbit close as Republicans seek to retake the House majority in 2022 — and McCarthy achieves his personal goal of becoming speaker.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The backdrop: Jack is one of a small group that worked for Trump through his entire journey — from his 2016 campaign to his final flight on Air Force One.McCarthy (R-Calif.) met Jack through Trump and sees him as an asset for fundraising and recruitment, as well as strategy.Jack remains connected to Trump, who viewed him as his go-to guy for congressional elections during the last cycle.Jack previously held top roles at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Republican National Committee and has worked with several GOP campaigns.What we're hearing: Talks about a potential job in McCarthy's office began in December, while Trump was still in office. Jack formally started this month.He was initially considered as a candidate to lead the National Republican Campaign Committee but ultimately opted to work directly for McCarthy.Jack will work closely with NRCC staff, as has been the case with aides to past House Republican leaders.What they’re saying: “I worked closely with Brian during his four years at The White House,” Richard Hudson, secretary of the GOP conference, told Axios.“He served President Trump exceptionally well, knows what it takes to win Congressional races, and I’m excited he’s working with Leader Kevin McCarthy and our team that will Take Back the House.”Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Prince Charles Has "Taken the Lead" on Palace Response to Meghan and Harry's Interview

    Well, this changes things.

  • Philadelphia sixth grader asks school board to open classrooms amid pandemic

    Mason Seder, sixth grader at McCall School, gives powerful testimony to the Philadelphia school board members as he pushes to return to in-person learning.

  • Prince Harry Spotted Doing This Very Normal California Activity on His First Outing Since Oprah Interview

    Next we're going to see him hiking Runyon Canyon

  • Kate Hudson Just Shared the Sweetest Pic of Daughter Rani Rose & 'Good Grand Pa' Kurt Russell

    Kate Hudson’s relationship with her mother Goldie Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell has always been so sweet. Hudson, who is notably estranged from her biological father, always speaks so highly of Russell — whom she considers her own father, having grown up with him. Now that Hudson has kids of her own, Russell has taken […]

  • People Are Wondering Whether Meghan and Harry's Second Child Will Be an American or British Citizen

    There are a couple of options open for the next member of the royal family.

  • The Royal Family Posted About Looking Forward to "Brighter Days Ahead" on Instagram

    The royals also shared stunning pictures from the Queen's garden at Buckingham Palace.

  • The Queen Will Hire a Diversity Expert Following Harry and Meghan's Claims of Institutional Racism, Source Says

    "We can always improve. We are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it..."

  • Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border

    The Mexican banks of the Suchiate river dawned Sunday with a heavy presence of immigration agents in place to enforce Mexico’s new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Dozens of immigration agents lined the riverside asking those who landed on the giant innertube rafts that carry most of the cross-border traffic for documentation and turning many back.

  • How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief

    The weird journey of a tongue-in-cheek catchphrase from conservative-mocking putdown to the defining tenet of the Republican Party’s way of life.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Show Serious PDA in the Dominican Republic

    Things are "onward and upward" for the couple.

  • ICE Books Hotel Rooms for Six Months to House Migrant Families at Border

    The Biden administration has entered an $86 million contract to house members of migrant families in hotel rooms at the U.S.-Mexico border, Axios reported on Saturday. The contract was awarded to Texas non-profit Endeavors for a period of six months, although it may be extended if the immigration crisis continues. The terms will allow U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find hotels near the southern border to hold up to 1,200 migrant family members, officials at the Department of Homeland Security confirmed to Axios. ICE holds custody over migrant families and adults who enter the U.S. illegally and are allowed to remain following processing by Border Patrol agents. Almost 19,000 migrant family members made the crossing in February, up from 7,000 in January, according to the agency’s most recent data. Around 13,000 family members have been allowed to remain in the U.S. since the beginning of January. Meanwhile, 42 percent of migrant families were expelled directly to Mexico in February, down from 64 percent in January. Unaccompanied minors who cross the border illegally are required to be transferred to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Biden administration has refused to expel migrant children. A record number of over 4,500 migrant children are currently detained at Border Patrol facilities due to a backlog in processing, while an additional 9,500 are housed by HHS. The Biden administration is struggling to contend with the influx of migrants at the border, with DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas predicting the current surge will break a 20-year record of illegal crossings. Earlier this month, Mayorkas ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to work in conjunction with HHS to provide shelter for migrant children. Following an influx of over 2,000 migrants into a region of South Texas through Thursday night and Friday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials reportedly requested planes to fly some of the migrants to states on the Canadian border for processing.

  • Advocates urge transparency in Biden priest investigation

    A prominent victims advocate group on Friday urged Santa Clara University in Northern California to release details about unspecified allegations against its president, a Jesuit priest who presided over an inaugural Mass for President Joe Biden and is now under investigation. The university said Thursday that the Rev. Kevin O’Brien allegedly “exhibited behaviors in adult settings, consisting primarily of conversations, which may be inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries." “While we appreciate that action has been taken by the Santa Clara board of trustees, we think that the vague statement released by the university does no favors to either the university community or the alleged victims,” the statement said.

  • This KitchenAid mixer sale is causing quite a stir—save nearly 40 percent!

    Choose from a rainbow of colors—and save more than $200, this weekend only.

  • More than 300 NYC marchers rally to protest Cuomo, push for progressive policies

    NEW YORK — Beleaguered Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first sexual harassment accuser urged Albany lawmakers to “do your job” and impeach him — ramping up the pressure at a march and rally Saturday that drew about 350 people. At Washington Square Park — and earlier at Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie’s office on lower Broadway, where demonstrators staged a five-minute “die-in” — marchers hoisted ...

  • How to Celebrate the Spring Holidays Safely With Your Family

    The weather is warming, the days are looking brighter and the number of people getting vaccinated is on the rise. So can we finally celebrate the spring holidays together like we used to, back when we could see the bottom halves of everyone’s faces? Well, not exactly. Although coronavirus cases and deaths are declining nationwide and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued new, looser safety guidelines for vaccinated people, the agency recommended against unmasked indoor gatherings with unvaccinated people except in certain circumstances. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times We asked public health experts to help us understand the latest guidance and offer advice on how to safely observe upcoming holidays such as Easter, Passover and Ramadan. Do we need to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart? According to the CDC, if the people in your home have been fully vaccinated, meaning at least two weeks have passed since each person’s final shot, you can spend time together unmasked with the unvaccinated members of one other household — either indoors or outdoors — without physical distancing. But this holds true only if all of the unvaccinated people are not at increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID-19, the agency said. The risk of transmission between a vaccinated household and an unvaccinated household “is incredibly low,” said Dr. Joshua Barocas, an infectious-diseases physician at Boston Medical Center. And when both households are vaccinated, the risk is even lower, he added. Erica Fleischer, 42, a public-policy expert and mother of two who lives in Chicago, said her family would typically celebrate Passover Seder, held on the first two nights of the eight-day holiday, at her in-laws’ home, surrounded by as many as 20 people. Last year, they met virtually, but this year, given the new CDC guidance, her unvaccinated family will have a small dinner with her in-laws, who have each received the vaccine. Fleischer said she feels “pretty confident” the risks of infecting one another are low. “I think I actually needed more convincing than my in-laws did.” Dr. Shaun Din, 35, a radiation oncologist in Manhattan, is planning to spend part of the holy month of Ramadan with nearby family members. Five of the eight adults, including Din and his parents, have been vaccinated, so the family feels comfortable meeting unmasked on weekends for the evening iftars that break each daylong fast. “Last year was very lonely, not being able to celebrate together,” Din said. “Ramadan is difficult, but the communal aspect of all of us going through it and then breaking the fast together is something that’s very fun.” Can we invite more than one household? If you are fully vaccinated and you would like to invite other fully vaccinated friends over for dinner, the CDC says, that “it is likely a low risk” and that there is no need to wear masks or stay physically distanced. Even so, keep the get-together small. The CDC advises against medium- or large-size gatherings, although it hasn’t defined what constitutes medium or large. “Variants are circulating, and the vaccines might not be quite as effective against them,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech who studies viruses in the air. If you plan to mix unvaccinated people from multiple households, experts suggest, hold the gathering outside, stay 6 feet apart and wear masks. And if you decide to spend time indoors with unvaccinated people from other households, wear a mask and open the windows to improve the ventilation, said Shelly Miller, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, who studies airborne-disease transmission in enclosed spaces. She also suggested using a HEPA filter air cleaner certified by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers. What about unvaccinated kids? The coronavirus vaccine is not available to most children because clinical trial results are still forthcoming. Say there are two healthy families of four. If the kids aren’t vaccinated in either household but all of the adults are, you might consider inviting people inside as long as the windows are open and everyone is wearing masks, said Dr. Asaf Bitton, a primary care physician who runs a public health research laboratory at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. If the kids in neither household are vaccinated and only one set of adults has been vaccinated, he and other experts said, an outdoor gathering with masks and distancing would be safest. You may also be wondering if your unvaccinated children can finally get a hug and kiss from their healthy, vaccinated grandmother. On this question, the experts’ opinions diverged. But in general, if everyone is healthy and you’re comfortable accepting some degree of risk, a hug or kiss is probably fine. “The likelihood that my kid transmits a virus that ends up causing severe disease in my vaccinated parents is very, very low,” Barocas said. Similarly, he added, it’s unlikely that a vaccinated adult would transmit the virus to a child. That said, the experts advised doing what feels right to you and your family. “I think everyone going into that visit needs to understand that we’re balancing risks and benefits,” said Dr. Adam Ratner, director of the division of pediatric infectious diseases at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at New York University Langone Health. But, he added, if the grandparents are vaccinated, “I am pro hugging and kissing.” Jennifer Rogers, 46, a lawyer in Philadelphia, said her husband and two children, 8 and 11, will celebrate Easter by visiting her parents’ home for several hours. They’re planning on having an outdoor Easter egg hunt and whacking away at a coronavirus-shaped piñata. But the kids, who will be joined by Rogers’ sister and her sister’s son, will all be wearing masks. Rogers and her husband are both vaccinated, but they are planning to wear masks, too, because their family will have recently returned from a Florida vacation. “It still feels like a loss, like it’s not the same as it’s been,” said Rogers, whose family typically stays overnight at her parents’ home during the holiday. Can our fully vaccinated relatives fly out to see us? The CDC is still saying no. “We know that after mass travel, after vacations, after holidays, we tend to see a surge in cases,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said recently on MSNBC. “And so, we really want to make sure — again with just 10% of people vaccinated — that we are limiting travel.” We are also still learning whether vaccinated people without symptoms can unknowingly carry infections to the households that they are visiting, Bitton said. “Travel in little metal tubes and crowded airports and taxicabs brings risks of transmission,” he added. Danielle Nuzzo, 36, a communications manager whose family celebrates Easter and Passover, lives in California with her husband and 2-year-old daughter, across the country from both sets of grandparents. As soon as the grandparents got vaccinated, they asked if they could visit during the holidays, she said. But Nuzzo and her husband are not vaccinated yet, and they didn’t feel comfortable hosting anyone who had just hopped off a plane. In the end, they decided they will celebrate just as they did last year: over Zoom. “It’s really hard. It’s emotional,” Nuzzo said. “We want her to know who her grandparents are and see them. But we also want to do what’s right and just be safe.” If your family does decide to travel, first get fully vaccinated for the coronavirus, if you are eligible, and also get a COVID-19 test one to three days before the trip, the CDC recommends. All travelers, regardless of whether they are vaccinated, must wear a mask; try to stay at least 6 feet from others; get tested again three to five days after your trip and quarantine for seven days, even if your test is negative. (If you don’t get tested, the CDC says, you should quarantine for 10 days.) Check your state and local requirements because different areas have different rules. New York state, for example, says domestic travelers do not need to quarantine during the first three months after being fully vaccinated, provided that they are asymptomatic. What if my relatives and I disagree about what’s safe? After a year of public health warnings, some family members might feel uneasy about loosening the rules while others might be eager to get back to normal. Last year, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Claudia Allen, a clinical psychologist and director of the Family Stress Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, told The New York Times that if there are differences of opinion, it’s important not to pass judgment, start lecturing or assume that your relatives have bad motives. “The people who are willing to take more risks are usually doing it because they’re valuing connection. And the people who are less willing to take risks are usually less willing because they are prioritizing safety. Connection and safety are both good,” Allen said at the time. The same advice applies for spring holidays. “A new tricky aspect is that some people are vaccinated and others aren’t,” she said. If you’re at odds with a family member, don’t forget to recognize the other person’s good intentions, even if you ultimately have to agree to disagree, Allen said. Take a moment to also acknowledge their feelings and the uncertainty of the situation and say, “I totally understand your caution; we each have to try to weigh the risks as best we can.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Lingard screamer gives West Ham lead v. Arsenal

    Jesse Lingard blasts a spectacular half-volley from the edge of the box into the corner to put West Ham in front of Arsenal.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: How we talk about violence

    Police comments about the alleged gunman's motive have sparked outrage. We asked experts to weigh in.