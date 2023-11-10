Late Queen’s cousin banned from driving after being caught drunk behind wheel of Mercedes

Simon Bowes-Lyon was jailed for 10 months in 2021 for carrying out a sex attack at Glamis Castle, the late Queen's childhood home - Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency

One of the late Queen’s cousins has been banned from driving after he was caught speeding while he was drunk at the wheel of his £100,000 Mercedes.

Convicted sex offender Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, was banned from the road for 16 months and fined £1,000 when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The court was told that Bowes-Lyon was speeding in the 155 mph “muscle” car when he was pulled over by police and found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Bowes-Lyon, who was jailed for 10 months in 2021 for carrying out a sex attack at Glamis Castle, the late Queen mother’s childhood home, was told he could reduce his ban by four months if he completed a rehab course.

The 37-year-old aristocrat admitted driving while he was over the limit on the A90 Perth to Dundee road at Inchture on 23 March this year.

His reading was 55mcg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

Bowes-Lyon was charged with driving the powerful 603 bhp Mercedes AMG E 63S 4Matic at 88 miles per hour, but the Crown dropped this as part of a plea deal.

Stuart Hamilton, Fiscal depute, told the court: “At 8pm officers detected the accused’s vehicle being driven in excess of the speed limit on the A90 Perth to Dundee road near Inchture.

“They pulled the vehicle over and he was obliged to provide a specimen of breath, which he complied with. The sample returned positive for alcohol and he was arrested. He was taken to divisional police HQ in Dundee.”

Neil Hay, Bowes-Lyon’s solicitor, said: “He is the owner and manager of an estate in Angus and has business interests elsewhere in the UK. He has a significant income. He entirely accepts responsibility for his actions.

“He recognises the danger of his actions and the potential consequences for members of the public. He fully understands public disquiet about the nature of the charge.

“He is profoundly remorseful and sorry for his conduct and the inconvenience he has caused to the public and to this court.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist said: “The reading is high. Your disqualification will be reduced by four months if you successfully complete the drink driver’s rehabilitation course.”

Bowes-Lyon was jailed for 10 months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years after he admitted carrying out a violent sex attack on a travel writer at his estate.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said the level of force, aggression and persistence shown during the violent 20-minute attack on a guest at his ancestral home meant a prison sentence was required.

