Queen Creek police chief says no evidence connecting recent, violent teen deaths

Finding justice for Preston Lord is Queen Creek's top priority, Mayor Julia Wheatley said at the outset of a Town Council meeting Wednesday evening.

"As a parent, as the mayor, I am completely heartbroken," Wheatley said.

All the council members wore orange, which has become a feature of the #Justice4PrestonLord movement that has developed since the teen's death. Organizers that are part of the movement called on community members in social media posts to turn out to the meeting and express their concerns related to the late-October attack on Preston that resulted in the 16-year-old's death in Queen Creek, and shootings that claimed the lives of two other teens in nearby communities.

"Those who are responsible must be held accountable, "Wheatley said. "We are all looking for the same outcome: an arrest and conviction."

Queen Creek's police Chief Randy Brice echoed Wheatley, saying, "An arrest is not enough."

Brice said police are awaiting a medical examiner's report about Preston, who was found beaten in the street outside of a Halloween house party. He died two days later in the hospital. Brice said the medical examiner's report could be months away because of the complexity of the case.

"It is a complex investigation, and it will be a complex prosecution for the county attorney," Brice said.

Brice said that there is no evidence recent shootings are connected to Preston's death. Jamiere Jenkins, 17, was killed in San Tan Valley on Nov. 28. Like Preston, Jamiere was a student at Combs High School in San Tan Valley. Hailey Stephens, 17, was fatally shot at a house party in Casa Grade the weekend before Jamiere's death.

Brice encouraged people to come forward with information about criminal activity and report it directly to law enforcement. He also urged victims of crime to report their experiences to the police.

"Posting on social media is not reporting to the police," Brice said.

Two members of the public addressed the council.

"I'm here to see partnership in our local government in the aftermath of these local tragedies," said Cassandra Erwin, who described herself as a mother of three and was tearful during her remarks.

Lesley Cain, who said she is a trauma-informed wellness professional with two teens in school in Queen Creek, told the council she had several concerns related to "the delay of justice and the unchecked recent acts of violence in this community," including the increased risk of violent attacks, shootings and gang activity.

"With Preston's and two other teen's lives lost in the last few weeks, I believe we are all experiencing an escalation of violent, narcissistic, and other maladaptive behaviors rooted in adverse childhood experiences and unhealed childhood trauma," Cain said. "The kids are not OK."

Before the public portion of the meeting, the town council held a closed-door session with Brice and town staff "regarding investigations and communication protocols," according to the meeting agenda.

Social media posts affiliated with the #Justice4PrestonLord movement have also called on community members to attend the Gilbert Town Council's meeting on Dec. 12.

Reach the reporters at elena.santacruz@gannett.com and robert.anglen@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: No evidence linking Preston Lord with other teen deaths, chief says