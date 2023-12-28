Queen Creek police seek charges against 'multiple' teens, adults in death of Preston Lord

Queen Creek police are seeking criminal charges against seven "adults and juveniles" in the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

Department officials confirmed Thursday they made multiple criminal referrals to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. The county attorney will review the submissions and determine who should be charged and for what.

The criminal referrals come two months to the day after Lord was attacked and left lying in the street during a Halloween party in an upscale Queen Creek neighborhood. He died two days later, on Oct. 30.

"The Queen Creek Police Department can confirm charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven individuals," Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said in a statement.

"While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues, and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips to https://p3tips.com/952. I want to reiterate that our focus continues to be getting justice for Preston Lord."

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office on Thursday confirmed receiving the referrals.

"We got them this afternoon," Chief of Staff Jeanine L'Ecuyer said. "We will begin reviewing them to make charging decisons."

This is a developing story. Return to azcentral.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police seek charges against teens, adults in Preston Lord death