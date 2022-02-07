Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70 years on the throne
New photographs were displayed in London's Picadilly Circus, celebrating the historic milestone in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Roxana Saberi has more.
New photographs were displayed in London's Picadilly Circus, celebrating the historic milestone in the life of Queen Elizabeth II. Roxana Saberi has more.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster
Jenna Dewan is not only the Queen of posting adorable mama-baby selfies but also one of the Queens of jaw-dropping, gorgeous swimsuit photos. On Feb 4, Dewan posted a couple of photos of her in a black one-piece with the caption, “Views and places that heal.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]
Comedian Heather McDonald collapsed on stage during a performance in Tempe, Arizona.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he was unaware of Joe Rogan's use of the N-word when he voiced support for him amid a COVID-19 misinformation row.
Dua Lipa wore Coperni wedge sandals with a crystal-studded bikini and sheer cutout dress at the beach.
The actress, writer and director joined new husband Luis Felber for a romantic day at the beach.
If there are two things Sofia Vergara can do, it’s one, make us pee ourselves laughing, and two, make our jaws drop from how gorgeous she’s always looked. On Feb 4, Vergara posted another long-awaited set of throwback, bikini photos from her early modeling days with the caption, “#tbt Miami.” You can see the photos […]
They look like jeans, but wear like sweatpants.
January Jones, 44, rocks a silk chemise dress for her birthday dinner—and wow, her entire bod is fit AF. Lagree Pilates and yoga are her go-to workouts.
We love a celebrity house tour , whether it's an unofficial one we piece together...
Nikki Sixx hit back after Vedder voiced his distaste for the hair-metal band in a recent interview.
You are allowed to disagree, Bill Maher argued during his Friday Real Time on HBO. And he brought up two instances of news this week from the world of television to underline his point. Maher talked about Whoopi Goldberg’s crisis and suspension from The View because of her analysis of what the Holocaust was really […]
Spears hit the gym in Maui, wearing a ruffled yellow crop top with short shorts and gray mesh sneakers.
Heidi Klum pops in a monochromatic orange outfit.
After Tom Holland thought a massage gun gift was for "self-pleasure," his "Uncharted" co-star Mark Wahlberg has to explain its therapeutic uses.
Ryan Reynolds posted an adorable photo to Instagram taken by his wife Blake Lively, proving they are still couple's goals.
Nicki Minaj goes sleek in Mugler.
The couple's new arrival was born a day after big sister Stormi turned 4.
The couple sat close together at T-Mobile Arena following Machine Gun Kelly's performance during the second intermission
'Ozark' showrunner Chris Mundy shared why the Netflix crime drama's fourth and final season was split into two different parts. Season 4 part 2 might involve a lot of different emotions, according to the executive producer.