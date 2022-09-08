Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with U.S. presidents, from Eisenhower to Biden

The 96-year-old died “peacefully” Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, where she was surrounded by her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Biden, who met with the queen at Windsor Castle last year on his first overseas trip as president, mourned her passing in a lengthy statement released by the White House.
“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Biden said. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”
President Donald Trump met with the queen twice during his one term in office. Barack Obama met with her four times during his two-term presidency.
The queen’s last visit to the United States was in 2007, when President George W. Bush welcomed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the White House.
“Our two nations hold fundamental values in common," Bush said during their visit. "We honor our traditions and our shared history."
The only U.S. president during her reign not to meet with the queen in person was Lyndon Johnson, who was sworn in after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.
In 1961, Queen Elizabeth hosted a lavish royal ball for Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace.
Her meetings with U.S. presidents predated her becoming queen.
President Harry Truman hosted then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Washington, D.C., in 1951, a year before she ascended the throne.
