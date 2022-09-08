Photos: Queen Elizabeth’s meetings with U.S. presidents, from Eisenhower to Biden

During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II met in person with nearly every sitting U.S. president, from Dwight Eisenhower to Joe Biden.

Those meetings — which took place both in the United Kingdom and in the United States — are being remembered by many Americans following the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The 96-year-old died “peacefully” Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, where she was surrounded by her family, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Biden, who met with the queen at Windsor Castle last year on his first overseas trip as president, mourned her passing in a lengthy statement released by the White House.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era,” Biden said. “In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

President Biden meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on June 13, 2021. (Arthur Edwards/Pool via Reuters)

President Donald Trump met with the queen twice during his one term in office. Barack Obama met with her four times during his two-term presidency.

The queen’s last visit to the United States was in 2007, when President George W. Bush welcomed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the White House.

“Our two nations hold fundamental values in common," Bush said during their visit. "We honor our traditions and our shared history."

The only U.S. president during her reign not to meet with the queen in person was Lyndon Johnson, who was sworn in after the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963.

In 1961, Queen Elizabeth hosted a lavish royal ball for Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace.

Her meetings with U.S. presidents predated her becoming queen.

President Harry Truman hosted then-Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Washington, D.C., in 1951, a year before she ascended the throne.

Harry S. Truman

Queen Elizabeth II first came to Washington, D.C., as Princess Elizabeth in 1951, to stay with President Harry Truman and his family at Blair House. (NARA)

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Queen Elizabeth II stands on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, in Royal Deeside, Scotland, with President Dwight D. Eisenhower, on Aug. 29, 1959. From left to right are: Prince Philip (partially hidden); Princess Anne; President Eisenhower; Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles. The two men on the right are unidentified. (AP Photo)

President Dwight Eisenhower and first lady Mamie Eisenhower are flanked by Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, at the White House on Oct. 17, 1957. (AP Photo)

John F. Kennedy

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip host President John Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London in June 1961. (John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum/NARA)

Lyndon B. Johnson

Johnson was the only U.S. president not to meet the queen, although he did host her sister, Princess Margaret, at the White House.

President Lyndon B. Johnson and first lady Lady Bird Johnson host Princess Margaret and her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, in the Queen's Bedroom at the White House. (White House Historical Association)

Richard M. Nixon

Queen Elizabeth II with President Richard Nixon, right, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England, in 1970. (AP Photo)

President Richard Nixon meets Queen Elizabeth II, and, from left, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Charles at the Marble Hall in Buckingham Palace in 1969.

Gerald R. Ford

President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth at a White House state dinner in honor of the queen and Prince Philip on July 17, 1976. (AP Photo/White House, Courtesy Gerald R. Ford Library, Ricardo Thomas)

Queen Elizabeth II replies to President Gerald Ford's welcoming speech in Washington, D.C., as he looks on. (PA Images via Getty Images)

Jimmy Carter

President Jimmy Carter, right, poses with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on May 7, 1977, at Buckingham Palace before a state dinner in honor of Carter and six other heads of state. (AP Photo/OBPA)

Ronald Reagan

From left, Prince Philip, Nancy Reagan, Queen Elizabeth ll and President Ronald Reagan attend a banquet on March 3, 1983, in San Francisco. (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle on June 8, 1982. (Bob Daugherty/AP)

George H.W. Bush

Queen Elizabeth II presents the Churchill Award to President George H.W. Bush in the Rose Garden of the White House during a state visit on May 14, 1991. (Arnie Sachs/CNP via Getty Images)

President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush, on right, arrive on May 16, 1991, at a reciprocal dinner at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C., with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, after the queen addressed a joint session of Congress, as the first British monarch to do so. (Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Clinton

President Bill Clinton speaks with Queen Elizabeth II during the official group photo before a dinner at the Guildhall in London on June 4, 1994, held to commemorate D-Day in World War II. (Kevin Coombs/Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pose with first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and President Bill Clinton at the Grand Entrance of Buckingham Palace, on Nov. 29, 1995. (Reuters)

George W. Bush

President George W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth II share a laugh at the official state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on May 7, 2007. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

President Bush and first lady Laura Bush greet Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on May 7, 2007, as they arrive for dinner at the White House. (Ron Edmonds/AP)

Barack Obama

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are welcomed by Queen Elizabeth II to Buckingham Palace on April 1, 2009. (Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

Queen Elizabeth II and President Barack Obama at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace on May 24, 2011, the first day of a state visit. (Lewis Whyld/Pool via AP)

Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Donald Trump traverse the East Gallery at Buckingham Palace before a state banquet on June 3, 2019. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

President Donald Trump leans toward Queen Elizabeth II as heads of state from 16 countries involved in World War II join dignitaries and military veterans in Portsmouth, England, on June 5, 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in June of 1944. (Star Max/Ipx via AP)

Joe Biden

Queen Elizabeth II greets President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the dais in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, on June 13, 2021. (Chris Jackson/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)