Queen Elizabeth 'died peacefully' at Balmoral Castle. Take a look inside the 50,000-acre royal estate where she spent every summer.

Queen Elizabeth on the grounds of Balmoral Castle in 1952. Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96 on Thursday.

The Queen spent every summer at the 50,000-acre estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Princess Eugenie said of Balmoral Castle: "I think granny is the most happy there."

Balmoral Castle is the royal family's vacation home in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

Balmoral Castle. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Albert bought it for Queen Victoria in 1852, then decided to demolish the existing structure and build a new larger one on the grounds in 1856.

Queen Victoria wrote that Balmoral Castle could "make one forget the world and its sad turmoils."

A general view of Balmoral Castle. Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

She also wrote that at Balmoral Castle, "all seemed to breathe freedom and peace."

The 50,000-acre estate features 150 buildings in total.

An aerial view of Balmoral Castle. Getty Images

Among these buildings are Craig Gowan House and Birkhall, Prince Charles' home.

Inside the castle, the Queen receives guests in the castle's formal Drawing Room.

Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in September 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She most recently welcomed incoming prime minister Liz Truss. The meeting would normally have taken place at Buckingham Palace, but the Queen remained at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues.

The castle features a study with an extensive library.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh during their traditional summer break at Balmoral Castle. PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip posed in the study in 1976.

The Queen also has a private study of her own.

Queen Elizabeth at the writing desk in her study in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, in 1972. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Her Majesty was photographed sitting at her writing desk at Balmoral Castle in 1972.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an exhibit at Balmoral Castle displayed some of her outfits worn while visiting the estate over the years.

Assistant curator Sarah Hoare adjusts outfits worn by Queen Elizabeth during the opening of the "Life At Balmoral" exhibit in March 2022. Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The "Life At Balmoral" exhibit also featured an art installation, classic cars, and old toys once played with by Prince Charles.

The sprawling estate contains a farmhouse, a dairy farm, and gardens.

Livestock on the Balmoral Castle grounds. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It's a peaceful escape for members of the royal family.

Located on the shores of the River Dee, the grounds feature beautiful scenery.

Prince Charles with Prince William and Prince Harry on the River Dee at Balmoral Castle in 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Prince Charles is also a fan of fishing in the river.

Queen Elizabeth usually vacations at Balmoral Castle every summer.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle. PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has been at Balmoral Castle since July. She also visited in May before the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

In a documentary, Princess Eugenie said a typical day at Balmoral includes "Walks, picnics, dogs — a lot of dogs, there's always dogs — and people coming in and out all the time."

Out on a walk at Balmoral Castle in 1979. AFP via Getty Images

"It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run," Princess Eugenie said in the documentary "Our Queen At Ninety."

Eugenie called Balmoral Castle "the most beautiful place on Earth."

Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral Castle with one of her Corgis in September 1952. Bettman/Getty Images

"I think granny is the most happy there," she said.

