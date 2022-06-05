  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth II
    Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been "humbled and deeply touched" by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.

Tens of thousands of people have attended street parties or cheered on parades through central London, while millions watched a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace which was broadcast on live television.

In her message to the nation, she thanked the public for their good wishes and the role they had played.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she said in a statement.

The queen herself has been forced to miss a number of the major events due to mobility problems, but was able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to cheering crowds at the finale of celebrations on Sunday.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she said.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."

(Reporting by Michael Holden. Editing by Jane Merriman and Kate Holton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As Diana Ross headlines Queen's jubilee concert, look back at her iconic stage style

    The 78-year-old singer is headlining the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace this weekend.

  • Party at the Palace, music review: Concert a triumph – but where were genuinely stellar British stars?

    The sight of a giant 3D corgi floating above Buckingham Palace was not something I thought I’d ever see in my lifetime. The Platinum Jubilee Concert was fast moving and superbly staged, full of exuberant and committed performances, even if the tone was more blockbuster Royal Variety Show than sweeping summation of 70 years of glorious British pop.

  • Drones Light Up Sky Over Buckingham Palace for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

    Drones lit up the sky over Buckingham Palace on the night of June 4, to wrap up a third day of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.This footage filmed by Monisha Mahtani shows lights over the palace in London forming the Union Jack and then a corgi playing with a bone at the Platinum Party at the Palace.While the Queen did not attend Saturday’s concert, she opened the show by appearing in a recorded sketch with Paddington Bear.According to local reports the concert saw 22,000 people fill The Mall to see performances from multiple musicians, as well as appearances from well-known actors and sporting stars.There were songs from Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Queen, Craig David, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart. The cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton also performed, along with performances from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals.The show was closed by Diana Ross, with her first live performance in the UK in 15 years. Credit: Monisha Mahtani via Storyful

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Platinum Jubilee Service at St Paul's in London

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were seen attending a service of thanksgiving as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations at St Paul’s Cathedral, London, on June 3.Footage recorded by @herladyshipjules shows Harry and Meghan climbing the steps to the cathedral, amid raucous sounds from the crowd of onlookers. Media reported the pair were booed as they left the service.The service, which celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, was attended by members of the royal family and senior politicians. Great Paul, the largest church bell in England, was rung for the service.Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that the queen would not be attending the service after experiencing “discomfort” during the day’s celebrations. Prince Andrew was also absent due to testing positive for COVID-19, the palace said. Credit: @herladyshipjules via Storyful

  • Platinum Jubilee: Queen makes surprise appearance on Buckingham Palace balcony at culmination of celebrations

    The Queen made a surprise appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the culmination of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday.

  • Dad drowns trying to rescue 9-year-old son floating away on tube, NC officials say

    The child was floating away from a boat on Lake Waccamaw, officials said.

  • Walking Where My Grandmother Walked: My Journey to Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School Museum

    The GPS directed us down a residential street in eastern Nebraska to the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School Museum. To my surprise, what remains of the 640-acre site that was once the fourth largest non-reservation Indian boarding school are just two buildings. A block away, a sign reads: “U.S. Indian School.”

  • 18 pianists selected to advance to Van Cliburn Piano Competition quarterfinals

    The competition started with 30 pianists from around the world, including from the U.S., South Korea, Ukraine, Canada, Japan and Russia.

  • Who is winning 2022 Memorial Tournament? Live updates of final round PGA Tour coverage

    Get live updates from Muirfield Village golf course in suburban Columbus as the Memorial Tournament has started with Jon Rahm, more in the PGA field.

  • Did SpaceX Really Save Taxpayers $40 Billion?

    This is why, when NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (himself a former senator) told a Senate subcommittee last month that price competition from SpaceX helped save taxpayers $40 billion on the cost of military space launches, well, as an investor that got my attention right away. Nelson was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, and talking about what funding NASA needs to accomplish all the missions it wants to accomplish.

  • 'You continue to make history': Prince Charles pays tribute to mum Queen Elizabeth

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prince Charles paid an emotional personal tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Saturday during celebrations to mark her Platinum Jubilee, praising the monarch for uniting the nation and continuing to make history during her 70-year reign. Charles spoke at a pop concert that opened with a comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear and tapping out the tune to the Queen anthem "We Will Rock You" on her china teacup. The heir-to-the-throne appeared towards the end of the concert at Buckingham Palace.

  • Queen’s Platinum Jubilee wraps up with London street pageant

    Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrating her 70 years on the throne will come to an end in London on Sunday, capping off with a colorful street pageant.

  • Machine Gun Kelly Reconnects With His Mother | Billboard News

    He posted a picture on his Instagram introducing her to the world.

  • Amanda Holden celebrates Queen's Platinum Jubilee in incredible patriotic gown

    The TV star was among the many celebrities to pay tribute to Her Majesty over the long weekend.

  • Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations end with pageant through London

    LONDON (Reuters) -Queen Elizabeth, flanked by son and heir Prince Charles and two other future kings, waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday as nationwide celebrations to mark her 70 years on the British throne came to an end. The 96-year-old monarch had withdrawn from several events during the Platinum Jubilee due to "episodic mobility issues". On Sunday afternoon she was greeted by huge cheers, trumpets and a rendition of the national anthem before retreating inside.

  • Police: Missing 9-year-old found dead in Ohio River

    The body was later confirmed to be 9-year-old Ian Sousis, police said.

  • Texas school shooting victims take action against gunmaker

    (Reuters) -The father of a 10-year-old girl slain in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting and a school employee have taken initial steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in last week's massacre that killed 21 people. Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children. "We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr. Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," said the letter.

  • Prince Charles Toasts the Queen at 'Big Jubilee Lunch' in Honor of His Mother's Record 70-Year Reign

    As many as 12 million Brits will take to the streets to share in the "Big Lunch" party on Sunday

  • Platinum Jubilee: Six of the best royal moments

    A prince steals the show, and a surprise encounter with Paddington Bear.

  • Australia says Chinese fighter jet intercepted surveillance craft in May

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A Chinese fighter aircraft dangerously intercepted an Australian military surveillance plane in the South China Sea region in May, Australia's defence department said on Sunday. The Royal Australian Air Force P-8 maritime surveillance aircraft was intercepted by a Chinese J-16 fighter during "routine maritime surveillance activity" in international airspace in the region on May 26, defence said in a statement https://news.defence.gov.au/media/on-the-record/chinese-interception-p-8a-poseidon-26-may-2022.