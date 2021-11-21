Queen Elizabeth II attends family christenings
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren. The 95-year-old British monarch, who has canceled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall. The queen has 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of them 2-month-old Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
August Brooksbank and Lucas Tindall were baptized in a private ceremony in Windsor today, with their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth present.
The Queen, 95, hopes to be at the christenings of babies August and Lucas on Sunday
