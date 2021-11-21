Queen Elizabeth II attends family christenings

Women's Health

From Princess Margaret's set of Persian turquoise jewels to the Queen's sapphire suite, these jewelry sets are not to be missed. As a coronation gift from the president of Brazil, Queen Elizabeth received a pair of earrings and a necklace set with stunning aquamarines and diamonds. A few years later, the Queen commissioned Garrard to fashion a matching tiara; she also later received further aquamarine and diamond pieces from Brazil, including a bracelet, brooch, and hair ornament, per the Court Jeweller.