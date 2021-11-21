Queen Elizabeth II attends family christenings
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren.
Queen Elizabeth II attended a double christening on Sunday for two of her great-grandchildren. The 95-year-old British monarch, who has canceled several recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, watched the baptisms of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall. The queen has 12 great-grandchildren, the youngest of them 2-month-old Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The Queen, 95, hopes to be at the christenings of babies August and Lucas on Sunday
DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesIf you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Royals go to war with BBC—againThe queen, Prince Charles, and Prince William have threatened to launch a “tri-household boycott” of the BBC after it was revealed that the corporation is planning to screen a two-part documentary alleging that Prince Harry and Prince William were par
Queen Elizabeth attended a private ceremony to celebrate the christenings of two of her great-grandchildren on Sunday, the British news agency PA reported, four days after the 95-year-old monarch made her first public appearance since a hospital stay. Buckingham Palace had no comment on the report. She pulled out of a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 14 with a sprained back which a palace source said was unrelated to the condition which has required rest and was an unfortunate coincidence.
