Queen Elizabeth II attends family christenings

Reuters

Queen Elizabeth attended a private ceremony to celebrate the christenings of two of her great-grandchildren on Sunday, the British news agency PA reported, four days after the 95-year-old monarch made her first public appearance since a hospital stay. Buckingham Palace had no comment on the report. She pulled out of a Remembrance Day Ceremony on Nov. 14 with a sprained back which a palace source said was unrelated to the condition which has required rest and was an unfortunate coincidence.