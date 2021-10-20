Queen Elizabeth II takes time to rest, cancels Ireland trip

Associated Press

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump has also filed a lawsuit to try to prevent Congress from obtaining former White House documents. The committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Tuesday that Bannon “stands alone in his complete defiance of our subpoena” and the panel will not take no for an answer.