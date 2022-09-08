Royal Family Rushes to Queen’s Bedside as Condition Worsens

Jane Barlow via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are “concerned” for her health and are keeping her under medical supervision, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said Thursday.

The 96-year-old British monarch was evaluated Thursday morning, the spokesperson said in a statement. The queen is at her Balmoral residence in Scotland where she “remains comfortable,” the statement added.

An official spokesperson for Prince Charles and Camilla confirmed they had already traveled to Balmoral, while a spokesperson for Prince William said at lunch time that he was “traveling to Balmoral,” suggesting he was making an urgent dash to be by his grandmother’s side.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Prince Harry’s spokesperson asking if he will also be making the trip to Scotland.

The alarming news comes after the queen was pictured using a walking stick while anointing Liz Truss as the new U.K. prime minister on Tuesday.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” Truss wrote in a tweet posted shortly after the statement on the queen’s health was released. “My thoughts—and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom—are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

Health Fears Swirl as Queen Cancels Virtual Meeting With New PM Liz Truss

The first public sign Thursday that the queen may be seriously ill came when, in the middle of a high-profile debate about the U.K. energy crisis, Truss and her opposite number, Sir Keir Starmer, suddenly departed the chamber of the House of Commons.

Buckingham Palace then acted swiftly to put out an official statement saying that, although doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” she “remained comfortable.” Official sources pushed back against suggestions she had had a fall, but there was no attempt to deny the seriousness of the situation.

Anxiety about the queen’s health has been steadily mounting in recent months after a series of unusual event cancellations and venue changes.

Story continues

The palace has consistently refused to offer what it calls a “running commentary” on the queen’s health and has only ever conceded that she is suffering “episodic mobility problems.”

However she has appeared to increasingly struggle with her health since October, when she canceled a trip to Northern Ireland. It subsequently emerged that she had a spent a night in a hospital and had unspecified tests.

In November, she canceled, at the last minute, a scheduled appearance at the Remembrance Sunday veterans commemoration over a back issue.

She was then seen only on a few occasions before her platinum jubilee celebrations in June this year, when, contrary to expectations, she made three high-profile appearances.

But worrying signs of declining health re-emerged this week.

Traditionally, the queen’s meeting with a new prime minister—an ancient ceremony known as “the kissing of hands”—takes place at Buckingham Palace, but Tuesday’s meeting with Truss was moved to Balmoral for the first time in history.

And Thursday’s dramatic news also came after the queen’s spokesperson said on Wednesday that she had canceled a virtual meeting of the Privy Council—a body that advises the British sovereign—having been advised by her doctor to rest. A source said at the time that there were “no hospitals or anything involved.”

The palace attempted to play down the significance of Wednesday’s cancellation, saying that the queen was tired after a “full day” on Tuesday during Truss’ appointment at prime minister.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.