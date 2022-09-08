Queen Elizabeth II under 'medical supervision,' doctors concerned for her health
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth is under "medical supervision" amid concerns, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle sent words of support in Parliament.
Queen Elizabeth has been placed under medical supervision in Balmoral as doctors are concerned about her health.
UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues. BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — have all run special reports on […]
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled from their California home to Europe earlier this week for a series of charitable events
The Sussexes had been on their first trip to the UK since quitting the Royal Family in 2019.
Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain is under medical supervision due to her royal doctors' concerns about her condition.
STORY: The queen, Britain's longest-reigning sovereign and the world's oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called "episodic mobility problems" since the end of last year."Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the palace said in a statement."The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have traveled to her Scottish home Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said.Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on her public engagements since then. On Wednesday she canceled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister at Balmoral.A palace source said immediate family members had been informed and played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.Elizabeth has been queen of Britain and more than a dozen other countries since 1952, and earlier this year celebrated her 70th year on the throne.
The Queen's doctors have recommended that the 96-year-old monarch "remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday
