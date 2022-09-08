Queen Elizabeth II under medical care
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." (Sept. 8)
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health." (Sept. 8)
Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in Britain's history.
Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision” at Balmoral Castle
Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision because doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty’s health," as members of her family traveled to be with the 96-year-old monarch in Scotland.
Buckingham Palace confirms the Queen is under medical supervision.
96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II has stepped back from public duties in recent years.
The former Cheetah Girl describes the moment as an "out-of-body experience."
Queen Elizabeth's doctors 'concerned' for her health
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors have expressed concern for her health. Royal Family expert Rob Shuter joins FOX 29 with more information.
Actress Lea Michele took over the lead role in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on Tuesday night.
The Duchess of Sussex has returned to her signature look.
Dietitians explain how eating too much protein can lead to weight gain, and how increasing carbs, fiber, and plant-based proteins can help you lose weight.
“I cried as I tied your little shoes this morning,” the Glee alum shared on her Instagram Story Tuesday
Michelle Branch shared that she "wouldn't even call Patrick my ex yet" after she filed for divorce last month citing irreconcilable differences. Learn where she stands after her arrest.
Days after the end of a brief bout of fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme launched as part of Israel's strategy of using economic inducements to help stabilise the volatile enclave. For those lucky enough to obtain a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into a narrow coastal strip. "I have paid my debts, renovated the house and brought some things I had needed," said Omar Abu Sidu, 31, who has been working in a car wash company in the southern Israeli town of Sderot for the past six months.
UPDATE 2.05pm BST/6.05am PST: The BBC has now suspended flagship network BBC One’s schedule until 6pm local time as coverage of the Queen’s medical condition continues. BBC Two is now playing BBC One’s planned schedule and the other main UK terrestrial channels — ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 — have all run special reports on […]
Congrats to Patrick and Nikki.
Queen Elizabeth II has been placed under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement. The BBC has suspended regular programming to monitor the Queen’s health with […]
Attorney General Derek Schmidt worked as Graves’ legal counsel early in his career.
Households to save £1,000 a year under energy bills price freeze, says Liz Truss Liz Truss vows to have shale gas flowing within six months as she lifts fracking ban Bank of England to lend energy industry £40bn to deal with surging prices FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound gains after energy plan Tom Stevenson: The battered pound is sinking towards dollar parity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
We're taking a look back at some on Queen Elizabeth's best quotes.