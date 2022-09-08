Queen Elizabeth II under medical care

Reuters

Days after the end of a brief bout of fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme launched as part of Israel's strategy of using economic inducements to help stabilise the volatile enclave. For those lucky enough to obtain a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into a narrow coastal strip. "I have paid my debts, renovated the house and brought some things I had needed," said Omar Abu Sidu, 31, who has been working in a car wash company in the southern Israeli town of Sderot for the past six months.