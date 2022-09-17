Queen Elizabeth II: Wappenham maze remains to honour monarch

A maize maze that was created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has remained in a field as a tribute.

The crops that spell out ER (Elizabeth Regina) and show a Union flag, at Wappenham Farm, Northamptonshire, were planted in March.

Anette Wilson said the creation, visible from the air, was due to be cut down last weekend but will now stay "for as long as possible".

It now has a "second meaning" after her death, she added.

Mrs Wilson, who runs the farm close to Towcester with her husband David, said the four-acre field was planted in March, but her design was sprayed out with her husband, by hand, in April.

It was opened to the public in August and about 3,000 people visited.

"When we came up with the idea it was for a celebration of the Queen's Jubilee, but when she died we realised it was a fitting tribute to her and now has a second meaning," the mother-of-two said.

"We just couldn't believe the news when her death was announced, we were really deeply saddened and shocked."

She said the maze became a talking point and it "just opened our eyes to how important she was to everybody".

"It really is a celebration of her life."

Each year the maze has a different theme and next year's design, which has not been decided yet, "is going to be a tough one to beat", she added.

The design was set in about four acres of farmland

Watch: Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state

'The long, silent queue has a meditative magic of its own'

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk