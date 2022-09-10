Queen Elizabeth II: Woman recalls meeting monarch in Worcester

An Australian woman has recalled the "magical" moment she met the Queen during a visit to Worcester.

As a six-year-old, Michelle Chance, from Queensland, had the chance to hand Her Majesty a bouquet of flowers in November 1989.

More than 30 years on, Ms Chance has fondly remembered her brief conversation with Queen Elizabeth II.

"She was so beautiful, and I fell in love with her there and then", she said.

At the time, the monarch and Prince Phillip were visiting Worcester Cathedral and the Guildhall.

'I've been crying'

Ms Chance, now 39, had been visiting family in the city, who still live in Lowell Street, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.

She said: "It was just so amazing. I can still remember being pulled over the fence, I'll remember it for the whole of my life.

The Queen came to Worcester in 1980 for the city's Maundy Service where she gave out Maundy money in the traditional coin-giving service at the cathedral

"I remember her just saying to me 'You're very kind'.

"My mum took me to Disneyland not long before I had met the Queen and meeting her was better than anything at Disneyland. I got to meet a real Queen!

"I've been crying all day and I'm still crying now. It's just so sad."

