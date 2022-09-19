Queen Elizabeth II's close friendship with Nelson Mandela

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden paid emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth on the eve of her state funeral on Sunday, saying Britain and the world had been lucky to have such a dignified and dedicated servant on the throne for 70 years. Biden, among scores of dignitaries and royals from Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas who have arrived in London for Monday's funeral, said the queen's death at 96 years of age had left a giant hole on the global stage. "To all the people of England, all the people in United Kingdom, our hearts go out to you," Biden said after he signed a book of condolence and visited her lying-in-state in Westminster.