Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Most Extraordinary Photos
It’s been a day of mourning and remembrance, as well as a day of picture-perfect British pageantry.
On Sept. 19, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II saw royals, world leaders and other dignitaries gather together to celebrate the long life of the beloved monarch as hundreds of thousands of Britons lined the streets of London to say their own goodbyes to the woman who reigned over the nation for the past 70 years.
The events of the day began with a procession as the queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the late royal had been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey, the famed Gothic church where the solemn funeral service was held.
Members of the Royal Navy surrounded the hearse as they escorted it to the abbey.
The queen's coffin was draped in a boldly colored flag called the Royal Standard, which is divided into separate sections to represent all of the United Kingdom — England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Atop that were the ornaments so closely associated with the sovereign, including the Imperial State Crown, the scepter and the sovereign’s orb.
In addition to all of that, a floral spray was situated at the head of the coffin. A note placed amongst the flowers read, “In loving and devoted memory." It was signed "Charles R," by King Charles III.
At the new king's request, the spray contained flowers and greenery taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, and it included symbolic selections — such as rosemary for remembrance and English oak for love.
The king arrived at the state funeral with his son, William, Prince of Wales, by his side.
They joined their respective spouses and other members of the royal family inside Westminster Abbey for the service.
At the close of the service, the queen’s coffin was carried out of the church by the crimson-dressed bearer party made of up The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.
From there, another procession began, as the coffin was led to Wellington Arch before heading to Windsor Castle.
At Windsor, pallbearers carried the queen's coffin into St. George’s Chapel for the final portion of public service before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.
A private burial ceremony will be held later in the day at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
This article was originally published on TODAY.com