Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: The Most Extraordinary Photos

It’s been a day of mourning and remembrance, as well as a day of picture-perfect British pageantry.

On Sept. 19, the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II saw royals, world leaders and other dignitaries gather together to celebrate the long life of the beloved monarch as hundreds of thousands of Britons lined the streets of London to say their own goodbyes to the woman who reigned over the nation for the past 70 years.

Image: The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

Image: Queen funeral (Christophe Ena / AP)

The events of the day began with a procession as the queen’s coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the late royal had been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey, the famed Gothic church where the solemn funeral service was held.

Members of the Royal Navy surrounded the hearse as they escorted it to the abbey.

Queen funeral (Bernat Armangue / AP)

Image: Queen Funeral (Zac Goodwin / AP)

The queen's coffin was draped in a boldly colored flag called the Royal Standard, which is divided into separate sections to represent all of the United Kingdom — England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Atop that were the ornaments so closely associated with the sovereign, including the Imperial State Crown, the scepter and the sovereign’s orb.

Image: Queen Funeral (Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images)

In addition to all of that, a floral spray was situated at the head of the coffin. A note placed amongst the flowers read, “In loving and devoted memory." It was signed "Charles R," by King Charles III.

At the new king's request, the spray contained flowers and greenery taken from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House, and it included symbolic selections — such as rosemary for remembrance and English oak for love.

The king arrived at the state funeral with his son, William, Prince of Wales, by his side.

Image: Queen Funeral (Alain Jocard / Pool via Getty Images)

They joined their respective spouses and other members of the royal family inside Westminster Abbey for the service.

Image: Queen Funeral (Oli Scarff / AFP Pool via Getty Images)

Image: The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II (Geoff Pugh / WPA Pool via Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte leaving Westminster Abbey, the site of Queen Elizabeth's funeral (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

At the close of the service, the queen’s coffin was carried out of the church by the crimson-dressed bearer party made of up The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

Image: Queen Funeral (Marco Bertorello / AFP - Getty Images)

Image: Queen Funeral (Vadim Ghirda / AP)

From there, another procession began, as the coffin was led to Wellington Arch before heading to Windsor Castle.

State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II (Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Queen Funeral (Martin Meissner / AP)

Queen funeral (Glyn Kirk / AFP - Getty Images)

Queen Funeral (Jeff J Mitchell / AP)

At Windsor, pallbearers carried the queen's coffin into St. George’s Chapel for the final portion of public service before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.

Image: The Committal Service For Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (Pool / Getty Images)

A private burial ceremony will be held later in the day at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com