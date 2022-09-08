Queen Elizabeth met every US president since Truman – except one: See her visits with US leaders

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, a major world figure through wars, significant social change, global health crises and more. She met every president of the United States spanning back to former President Harry Truman – except for former President Lyndon B. Johnson. She also met former President Herbert Hoover, though it was decades after he left office.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement on Thursday, saying the queen was “more than a monarch. She defined an era.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” the Bidens said in the statement, recalling that they first met Queen Elizabeth in 1982, while they traveled to the United Kingdom as part of a Senate delegation.

“We were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom,” the Bidens added.

Here’s a look at Queen Elizabeth’s meetings and time spend with decades of American presidents.

The Queen, as Princess Elizabeth, is pictured with president Truman of the United States, at the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Nov. 1, 1951. She did not become Queen of England until after the death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.

The queen, then Princess Elizabeth, met with Truman in 1951 during her first visit to Washington. She would become queen the following year.

The queen greeted former President Dwight Eisenhower and former first lady Mamie Eisenhower at the British Embassy in Washington, D.C. in 1957.

Prince Philip, Jacqueline Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II listen to President John Kennedy at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. The Kennedys were the guests of the Queen and Prince at dinner.

In 1961, former President John F. Kennedy and former first lady Jackie Kennedy visited Buckingham Palace and dined with the queen.

Queen Elizabeth did not meet in person with former President Lyndon Johnson while he was in office, according to Johnson's presidential library. However, the queen and Prince Philip visited Johnson's presidential library and museum in 1991.

In this 1970 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, reacts with U.S. President Richard Nixon, at Chequers, in Buckinghamshire, England. The 92-year-old monarch has met every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who never visited Britain while in office.

Former President Richard Nixon first met the queen in 1957, while he was serving as vice president. Nixon also traveled to the United Kingdom as president and was hosted by the queen.

...and with President Gerald Ford at a state dinner at the White House in 1976.

Former President Gerald Ford and the queen danced during a state dinner in honor of her and Prince Philip in 1976 at the White House.

Former President Jimmy Carter dined at Buckingham Palace at a dinner for NATO leaders in 1977.

Former President Ronald Reagan and the queen bonded over a love of horseback riding. When Reagan visited Windsor Castle in 1982, they rode together on a tour of the castle's grounds.

President George H.W. Bush escorts Queen Elizabeth II from the White House to a helicopter en route to Baltimore to watch her first major league baseball game on Wednesday, May 15, 1991 in Washington.

Former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush met with the queen in 1989, before the queen visited Washington in 1991.

In this Saturday, June 4, 1994 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles, as she sits alongside President Bill Clinton at a dinner in the Guildhall in Portsmouth, England, commemorating the 50th anniversary of D-Day.

Former President Bill Clinton in his statement on Thursday said he and former first lady Hillary Clinton "will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship."

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stands with US President George W. Bush and US First Lady Laura Bush on the North Portico of the White House upon arrival for a State Dinner on May 7, 2006, in Washington, DC, the first white-tie and tails event of the six-year Bush presidency.

Former President George W. Bush said he and former first lady Laura Bush "were honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit."

"Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency," he said.

US President Barack Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch on April 22, 2016 in Windsor, England.

US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, pose with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Wednesday April 1, 2009.

Former President Barack Obama and the queen met in April 2009 at a reception for leaders attending the Group of 20 nations summit in London. The queen would later invite Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for a state visit in 2011.

The Obamas in a statement on Thursday said "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

From left, U.S First Lady Melania Trump, U.S President Donald Trump, Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles prepare to meet veterans at the commemorations for the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day landings at Southsea Common, Portsmouth, England, Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

US President Donald Trump, left and Queen Elizabeth II toast, during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, in London, Monday, June 3, 2019.

Former President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth met in July 2018 at Windsor Castle in the U.K. Trump in a statement Thursday said "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain."

As Biden noted in his Wednesday statement, he met Queen Elizabeth as president in June 2021 during his first overseas trip in office.

“She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence,” the Bidens said following Queen Elizabeth’s death. “And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’”

Contributing: David Jackson and Mike Snider, USA TODAY; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth met US presidents: Obama, Trump, Biden