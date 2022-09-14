Queen Elizabeth moved from Buckingham Palace, lies in state
Members of the British royal family followed the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where she will lie in state until the funeral on Monday.
The wives of the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry joined the procession in two cars, with Kate joined by the Queen Consort and Meghan with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
As the royal family exited Westminster Hall, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex dropped into a deep curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth's coffin.
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex both paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing items of jewellery from her personal collection.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived Tuesday at Buckingham Palace in London. It will be moved on Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster, where the queen will lie in state until Monday's funeral.
The brothers stood beside King Charles as the Queen left Buckingham Palace for the final time.
Thousands lined the streets to view Queen's coffin in procession to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.
The couple stood next to each other during the reception of the late monarch's coffin.
King Charles III waited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the royal family to receive Queen Elizabeth II's casket at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.
Members of the public who have waited outside for many hours are now being let into Westminster Hall to pay their respects at the queen’s coffin, which is lying in state there. A huge line of mourners began lining up earlier this week, some as early as Monday, along London’s River Thames. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to join the line in coming days before Monday’s state funeral.
Taking a closer look at Queen Camilla's symbolic jewelry choices since stepping into her new role as consort to King Charles.
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seeing wearing pearls to honor the Queen—here's the special meaning behind them.
The Prince and Princess of Wales may choose to “delay” the change for the sake of their children.
Britain's first royal transition in 70 years has revived discussion about the royals' role in the modern world, and put a sharp focus on laws inhibiting peaceful protest.
The new Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex joined members of the royal family for a service at Westminster Hall
People have been advised not to camp out to secure a spot to see the Queen's coffin procession, or they face being moved on.
Princess Anne talked about her mother's unprecedented reign in a newly released interview taped in 2017 before her death.
Queen Elizabeth II's remains were returned to Buckingham Palace yesterday. Later today, there will be a procession led by King Charles III to the Palace of Westminster, where his mother will lie in state. Holly Williams reports.
The state funeral is set to be one of the largest diplomatic gatherings in decades.