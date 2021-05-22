  • Oops!
Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to late husband Prince Philip with sentimental jewelry

Alexander Kacala
·1 min read
During an official engagement on Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II honored Prince Philip in a very sentimental way, by wearing one of her favorite pieces of jewelry that her late husband gifted her.

In photos from her visit, the queen can be seen wearing her "Scarab" brooch that was a personal gift from Philip in 1966. The ornamental pin was designed by Andrew Grima and crafted out of yellow gold with ruby and diamond embellishments. Elizabeth paired the brooch with a pearl necklace and earrings, a deep-red coat with a black collar and matching red floral hat.

Queen Elizabeth II (Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images)

According to Buckingham Palace, the queen visited with the company of the HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier she named in 2014, to bid them farewell ahead of the ship’s maiden operational voyage.

Queen Elizabeth II (Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II (Steve Parsons / AFP - Getty Images)

The queen has worn the statement piece over the years during various events and for special appearances.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (George Freston / Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip (George Freston / Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty)

In 2017, when she and her husband celebrated 70 years together, they released a series of portraits, and in them, the queen wore the special brooch.

In April, Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history and then the oldest member of the royal family, died at the age of 99.

The queen continued her tradition of sending letters to the love of her life at his funeral, held one week after his death. She wrote a note, which appeared to read in part, "I love you.” It was placed along with a wreath on the top of his casket during the funeral service.

