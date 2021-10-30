Queen Elizabeth under doctor's order to rest for two more weeks
Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II is cancelling in-person appearances for the next two weeks. The announcement came just a few days ahead of the COP26 Climate Conference in Glasgow and just over a week after the queen spent a night in the hospital for the first time in years. CBS News' foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi was in Windsor, England, and joined CBSN anchor Lana Zak to share more.