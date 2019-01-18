97-Year-Old Prince Philip Flips Land Rover, Gets Replacement Freelander Delivered

From Car and Driver

UPDATE, 1/18/19: The U.K.'s Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday morning that a replacement Land Rover Freelander has already been delivered to the royals' Sandringham estate, inside a delivery truck under guard, to replace the same model that Prince Philip crashed on Thursday.

Prince Philip, the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a car crash outside the queen's Sandringham estate near Norfolk, England, today. The elderly patriarch, who retired from royal duties in 2017, reportedly was merging onto a highway and flipped the Land Rover he was driving after making contact with a Kia.

News photos show that the Land Rover flipped on its side; eyewitnesses cited by the BBC News said Prince Philip was "shocked and shaken" but not unconscious after the impact.

In a statement, Norfolk police said both Prince Philip and the woman driving the Kia were given a Breathalyzer test, and both test results were negative. The Kia driver and her female passenger were treated and released at a hospital, the driver for cuts and the passenger for an arm injury. BBC News is reporting that the royal was unhurt.



Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images More

The investigation that is sure to follow should lead to much discussion about whether a person of his age and reported ill health should still be driving, but, as the BBC quoted the president of the U.K.'s AA driver organization as saying, "If driving restrictions based on age and safety were introduced, we would be more likely to restrict young drivers rather than older drivers."



Prince Philip was shown driving a vehicle carrying President and Mrs. Obama, along with the queen, as recently as 2016.

