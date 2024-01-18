The Queen gives health update on the King as William visits Kate in hospital

The Queen has given an update on the King’s health as Prince William visited his wife Kate in the hospital on Thursday afternoon where she is recuperating from abdominal surgery.

King Charles is set to be admitted to hospital next week for a corrective procedure after being diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate, prompting concern about the monarch’s health.

Queen Camilla, who was visiting the Aberdeen Art Gallery, was asked about the King by the Lord Provost on Thursday afternoon.

Camilla said: “He’s fine, thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work.”

Meanwhile, Prince William was pictured driving himself to the London Clinic to visit the Princess of Wales where she is recovering following surgery. The couple’s three young children were not with their father.

Buckingham Palace, in an unprecedented double royal health scare, announced the news of the King’s medical issue just an hour and a half after Kensington Palace revealed Kate’s operation on Wednesday afternoon.

The 75-year-old monarch, who acceded to the throne 16 months ago, was said to be keen to go public with his condition to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked.

The King is staying at Birkhall in Aberdeenshire with the Queen but the Palace has not confirmed whether he will be treated in London or Scotland next week.

Prince of Wales drives himself away from the London Clinic on Thursday afternoon (AFP via Getty Images)

Charles had a series of meetings and events planned at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire on Thursday and Friday, which have been postponed on his doctor’s advice.

It comes after the Prince of Wales was seen leaving the private London Clinic at around 12.35pm on Thursday after visiting the Princess of Wales. Sources say that Kate is “doing well” but will spend up to three months recovering.

He left the hospital in an Audi e-Tron GT Carbon Vorsprung, followed by a Land Rover Discovery, and left by the back entrance during the low-key, private visit.

Kensington Palace said: “The Prince has just left hospital after visiting his wife.”

The princess was admitted on Tuesday for the successful, planned procedure but is expected to stay in hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning to her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.

The nature of the princess’s condition has not been revealed although Kensington Palace confirmed it was not cancerous.

It is serious enough, however, for heir to the throne William to be postponing official duties while his wife is in hospital and in the immediate aftermath while she recuperates.

The princess is not expected to return to public duties until after Easter but this will depend on medical advice at the time.

William was looking after George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and five-year-old Louis on Wednesday evening.

The royal youngsters were at school all day and are yet to visit their mother in hospital.

Queen Camilla meets young people during a visit to Aberdeen Art Gallery (PA)

A spokesperson said the princess wanted to share news of her surgery to explain to those affected by the postponement of her engagements.

“She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” they added.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

There will now be no international travel for the prince and princess in the coming months.

The London Clinic was chosen to care for Kate this time, rather than King Edward VII’s Hospital which is usually the go-to establishment for royal medical matters and where she was admitted in 2012.

