The Queen Is Hiring Someone to Redecorate Buckingham Palace — and It Could Be You

Queen Elizabeth II during the Baton Relay for Birmingham 2022, the XXII Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace on October 07, 2021 in London, England.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Think you've got a knack for interior design? The Queen of England needs you.

In March, palace officials announced that Queen Elizabeth II will move out of Buckingham Palace, choosing instead to make Windsor Castle her primary residence. But that doesn't mean she's leaving Buckingham in disrepair.

Earlier this month, The Royal Household posted a job listing for a painter and decorator to join the staff. The full-time role would work in the palace to help add "decorative finishes, for people to appreciate for years to come."

According to the job listing, if you want to apply, you should feel inspired to "deliver to the very highest standards" and have "pride in joining a team at the heart of a world famous institution."

The person who joins the team will be expected to provide both internal and external redecoration services across various Royal residences and ensure that all "decorative works are completed to the highest level of finish."

This includes working in several buildings across the estates, where the person will also carry out inspections and call into attention which rooms need further work, then overseeing said work to completion.

"Working in such uniquely historic environments means you'll have the opportunity to expand your existing skills," the listing adds. "You'll regularly handle specialist wall coverings, sign-writing, and use specialist paint finishes, such as marbling and gilding."

As for the prerequisites, the royal team expects the right candidate to have training and education in painting and decorating.

The ideal candidate must also have a "passion for historic buildings" and be up for the "unusual challenges that historic buildings entail." The person must also be deadline-oriented, organized, and confident in their skills.

"Above all, you're a natural team player with a flexible attitude to work, enabling you to rise to the variety of maintenance challenges that come your way," the listing adds.

As for salary, the role will pay £28,000 - £30,000 annually, depending on the future employee's prior experience, and the benefits include a 15 percent employer contribution to a retirement fund, 33 days of annual leave, and access to training and development opportunities. Learn more about the role and apply here.