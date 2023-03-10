Queen Latifah joins unveiling of Harriet Tubman statue that replaced Christopher Columbus

The Conversation

Regina Hall starred in two 2022 films that reflect her versatility as an actress – and the evolution of the types of Black films that are getting made. Araya Doheny/Getty ImagesWhen the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for its 95th Oscars and three of the most celebrated films of the season – “The Woman King,” “Till” and “Saint Omer” – received no nominations, a familiar refrain of frustration rang forth. These films demonstrated typical dramatic and technical m