Queen Latifah put a 'no death clause' in her contract after she realized she was playing characters who kept dying in everything

Queen Latifah in 2022. Taylor Hill/WireImage

Queen Latifah revealed to Drew Barrymore that she has a "no death clause" in her contract.

According to the rapper, she was sick of her characters in films and on TV shows dying.

"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot by 300 bullets up in this car,'" Latifah said.

Queen Latifah opened up about her early career during a recent appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and told host Barrymore that she once had to add "no death clause" to her contract.

"You know, what happened at the beginning of my career... my characters died in the movies and apparently I died my ass off," Latifah said when asked about her unique contract stipulation on Thursday's episode of the talk show. "I was like, 'Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can't do a sequel.'"

According to the "Living Single" star, she then told her team, "''Yo, we got to put a no death clause in my contracts.'"

"Henceforth, we kind of threw it in there," the rapper continued, calling the clause, "a little off the cuff funniness."

"I was like, 'No more dying. No more getting shot up by 300 bullets in this car,"" Latifah said.

Barrymore noted that most stars have a nudity clause in their contracts, telling Latifah, "I love that yours is a no death clause."

"I was like no, you can show my butt if you need too. Here's my butt, and it's live," the "Girls Trip" actor joked in response.

Elsewhere in Latifah's appearance on the episode, which aired Thursday, she and Barrymore spoke about Latifah's show "The Equalizer," and the rapper's friendships with Adam Sandler and Dolly Parton.

Read the original article on Insider