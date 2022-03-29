Queen leads royals - including Andrew - in Prince Philip tribute
This was Queen Elizabeth's first major public appearance in months
The Queen attends memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.
Prince Andrew made his first public appearance since he paid an undisclosed amount of money to settle a high-profile civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse. He appeared with Queen Elizabeth at a family ceremony paying tribute to Prince Philip. Prince Harry opted to stay in the United States instead of attending the service. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for TODAY.
STORY: Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the queen poignantly sat alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel of the castle.Tuesday's service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey was a much bigger event, with the queen joining her heir, Prince Charles, his son William and wife Kate and other members of the royal family, including their children.Joining them in the congregation were foreign kings and queens, friends of the late duke, politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives from charities and other organisations he championed.Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old queen had been actively involved in its planning.
Royal contributor Daisy McAndrew joins TODAY to discuss the service paying tribute to Prince Philip which was attended by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth who walked in with Prince Andrew. She also weighs in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opting to not attend the service, saying the British public is “very disappointed” over their absence.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have arrived at Westminster Abbey for a ceremony remembering the Duke of Edinburgh.
The monarch was one of many members of Britain's royal family to attend the ceremony for Prince Philip in London, but a few were notably absent.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving marked an emotional moment for the Royal family that had been a long time coming.
It’s been nearly one year since the passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and members of the British royal family wanted to remember his life and legacy by coming together for a memorial service at Westminster Abbey. Nearly every member of the royal family was in attendance, save for a few prominent members like […]
The Queen and Prince Andrew travelled by car from Windsor together
