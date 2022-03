Queen leads royals - including Andrew - in Prince Philip tribute

Reuters Videos

STORY: Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his wife's side for more than seven decades, passed away at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months shy of his 100th birthday.Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral service then due to strict coronavirus rules, which meant the queen poignantly sat alone as her husband of 73 years was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel of the castle.Tuesday's service of thanksgiving at London's Westminster Abbey was a much bigger event, with the queen joining her heir, Prince Charles, his son William and wife Kate and other members of the royal family, including their children.Joining them in the congregation were foreign kings and queens, friends of the late duke, politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives from charities and other organisations he championed.Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old queen had been actively involved in its planning.