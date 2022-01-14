Queen Margrethe, Denmark's unifying force, fetes 50th jubilee

Reuters

Inflammatory rhetoric is leading to a spread in hate incidents in Bosnia, rights and security watchdog the OSCE said on Wednesday, as unresolved rivalries among its three ethnic groups stoke fears of a new conflict. In the days around the Orthodox Christian Christmas and Sunday's banned national holiday, a spate of security incidents occurred across Bosnia's Serb Republic, with Serb nationalists encouraged by their leader's rhetoric provoking their Muslim neighbours. Shots were fired near mosques during prayers and nationalist songs glorifying convicted war criminals were sung during street celebrations.