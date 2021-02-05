Queen marks accession to throne away from Sandringham for first time in 30 years

Victoria Ward
The Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the coronation at Westminster Abbey - PA
It is a bittersweet milestone that the Queen would have traditionally marked in quiet reflection at Sandringham.

But as Her Majesty heralds the start of her 70th year of reign on Saturday, she will instead mark the anniversary of her accession at Windsor for the first time in more than 30 years.

Here, she will conduct private prayers in the chapel.

She will also have the option of visiting her parents' tomb in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is within St George's Chapel in the grounds of the castle.

The last time the Queen spent the anniversary away from Sandringham, her Norfolk home, was in 1990, when on an official visit to New Zealand.

She has otherwise chosen to remain there after Christmas, a long-held personal tradition.

For it was here that King George VI died peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of February 6, 1952, after suffering from lung cancer.

Princess Elizabeth, then just 25, was away in Kenya on a Commonwealth tour, and returned home as monarch.

King George VI relaxing with his daughter Princess Elizabeth during a visit to Natal National Park in South Africa, 1947 - PA Wire
While it has long been claimed that the Queen insists on keeping her Christmas decorations up until the anniversary, a palace source confirmed that this year, at least, they have been taken down.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: "It would seem to be 31 years since the Queen wasn't at Sandringham on Accession Day.

"She likes to spend the day quietly in reflection on the passing of her father so it's certainly not a day to celebrate, which is why the big Jubilee milestones take place in the summer, partly because of the weather, but also because it would not be appropriate."

Mr Little suggested: "Given the passage of time and that this is now 69 years since her father died, the poignancy must have dissipated a bit.

"It's less of a tug on the heartstrings than it would have been in the early years of her reign.

"But clearly, it is a very important day for her and it always will be. "

Queen Elizabeth ll greets the public during a Silver Jubilee walkabout&#xa0; - Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
Mr Little said the Queen would usually be visited by a vicar at Sandringham for private prayers in memory of her father, and suggested the tradition might be followed at Windsor this year in the Castle's private chapel.

"I think whatever she does privately by way of commemoration at Sandringham will be transferred to HMS Bubble and that it will take place there, but I'm sure it will be an incredibly low-key thing," he added.

"It might just be her and a member of the clergy saying a few prayers in memory of the King and maybe the Queen Mother as well."

The accession anniversary comes as the monarch is mourning her former Master of the Horse Lord Vestey, who was part of her inner circle of friends, and whose death was announced on Thursday.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been living in relative isolation at Windsor for several months due to the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II riding Balmoral Fern in Windsor Home Park during May 2020 - Steve Parsons&#xa0;/PA Wire
Their advancing years meant that the couple, who were both vaccinated last month, were in the most at-risk bracket for coronavirus and therefore carefully shielded by what became known as "HMS bubble," comprising a vastly-reduced staff.

"At Sandringham, if she were still there, she would be entertaining. There would be house parties and there would be family coming and going but none of those rules can apply at the moment," Mr Little said.

"It must impact on her in the way that it's impacting on so many others but to a less dramatic extent."

Next year, as the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, the public will enjoy an extra day off as part of a four-day weekend of festivities from June 2-5.

