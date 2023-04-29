Queen Mary 2 set for coronation trip after 'technical issue'

Cunard has not given any fuller details on the problem which saw the liner pulled from its schedule

The Queen Mary 2 liner is to restart cruises after suffering a "technical issue" which led to the cancellation of its Transatlantic crossing on Sunday.

About 2,000 passengers were booked onto the seven night voyage on the 19-year-old liner from Southampton.

Cunard says a new coronation celebration voyage will set off from the city on Tuesday.

Tickets for the the five-night trip which went on sale on Thursday afternoon sold out within a few hours.

The British Isles cruise includes a stop in Liverpool with the Coronation ceremony shown live from Westminster Abbey on 6 May followed by a dinner inspired by King Charles' favourite ingredients.

Cunard said the flagship would then "resume her original programme".

The cruise firm has not given any fuller details on the technical issue which saw the liner pulled from its schedule.

The Queen Mary 2 is currently the only ocean liner offering a regular transatlantic service between Southampton and New York.

The luxurious ship completes at least one crossing a month between April and November.

