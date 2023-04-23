Queen Mary 2 voyage cancelled due to technical issue

The ocean liner, flagship of the Cunard line, was due to depart Southampton for New York on Sunday

About 2,000 Queen Mary 2 passengers have had their voyage cancelled due to a technical issue.

The ocean liner, flagship of the Cunard line, was due to depart Southampton for New York on Sunday, after arriving at the port on Saturday.

A spokesperson said "due to a technical issue which needs to be resolved prior to sailing" the trip could "no longer go ahead and has been cancelled".

They apologised to passengers for the late cancellation.

"All guests will receive a full refund and a future cruise credit of 20% of monies paid," the statement said.

The Queen Mary 2 is currently the only ocean liner offering a regular transatlantic service between Southampton and New York.

The luxurious ship completes at least one crossing a month between April and November, taking about seven days.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.