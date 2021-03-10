How the Queen reacted to other royal scandals

Cara McGoogan
·4 min read
The Queen is a steadying presence among her family - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe
The Queen is a steadying presence among her family - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Europe

Almost 40 hours after Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah first aired, the Queen issued a rare public statement. In 61 words she expressed sadness about how the couple had felt and said the Royals would deal with it internally, as a family.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” said the Queen in a statement. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The statement reflected the Queen’s desire to keep family matters “private” and to uphold the policy of “never complain, never explain”, which was first adopted by the Queen Mother. It also draws a line under the rift between the young couple and the Royal Family that has been rumbling for the past year.

Here’s a look at how the Queen has responded to other crises within the family.

Prince Andrew’s Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew&#39;s Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis was memorable for the wrong reasons - Mark Harrison/BBC
Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis was memorable for the wrong reasons - Mark Harrison/BBC

The Queen initially showed support for the Duke of York in the wake of allegations about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and accusations that he had sex with an underage girl, Virginia Roberts Guiffre. She appeared alongside Prince Andrew in public and was seen riding with him around Sandringham. But just days after his Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, she accepted his resignation.

In speaking to the BBC, Prince Andrew broke with the tradition of “never complain, never explain”. The Queen, however, maintained the policy in dealing with the fallout of the interview.

Unlike in the case of Harry and Meghan, the Royal statement after Prince Andrew’s interview came from a ‘Buckingham Palace spokeswoman’ rather than the Queen herself. It said: “The Duke will continue to work on Pitch@Palace but will look at how he takes this forward outside of his public duties, and outside of the Palace. Naturally, there will be a transition period while this takes place.”

Princess Diana’s death

The Queen addressed the nation the day before Princess Diana&#x002019;s funeral in 1997 - Shutterstock
The Queen addressed the nation the day before Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997 - Shutterstock

In the immediate aftermath of Princess Diana’s death, the Queen is said to have wanted to prioritise the wellbeing of Princes William and Harry, so she stayed in Balmoral Castle. But as grieving members of the public filled the Mall with flowers, pressure grew on her to return to London and give a public display of grief. She returned to London a day earlier than planned.

On the eve of Diana’s funeral, the Queen addressed the nation in a live broadcast from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. She has only given five such special addresses during her reign as monarch, including for the coronavirus pandemic, her Diamond Jubilee, the death of the Queen Mother, and during the first Gulf War.

In the address, she spoke as “your Queen and as a grandmother”, paying tribute to Diana and acknowledging the toll grief had taken on the country. “I admired and respected her – for her energy and commitment to others, especially for her devotion to her two boys,” she said.

The Union Flag also flew at half mast over Buckingham Palace for the first time.

‘Annus horribilis’

The Queen declared 1992 an annus horribilis, following a string of relationship breakdowns within the Royal Family. Prince Andrew separated from Sarah Ferguson in March; Anne, Princess Royal, divorced Captain Mark Phillips in April; and John Major announced the ‘amicable separation’ of Prince Charles and Diana in December.

Scandalous headlines plagued the Royals throughout these break-ups. There was Andrew Morton’s biography Diana: Her True Story, which outlined her unhappiness and suicidal thoughts. Then, there were the leaked tapes of Diana speaking to James Gilbey, and Prince Charles speaking to Camilla, as well as topless pictures of Fergie having her toes sucked.

In a speech at Guildhall for her Ruby Jubilee that year, the Queen addressed the movements within her family.

“1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure,” she said. “In the words of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an annus horribilis.”

The Duke of Edinburgh’s ‘gaffes’

There have been countless more occasions that the Queen has kept her counsel, not least following blunders of her family members.

Prince Philip is notorious for his history of off-kilter jokes. He has drawn attention over the years for incidents like asking a Scottish driving instructor: “How do you keep off the booze long enough to pass the test?” And to British student, Simon Kerby, during a visit to China: “If you stay here much longer, you will go home with slitty eyes.” The Queen has never publicly condemned her husband for such remarks.

After Prince Harry wore a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party, he issued a personal apology through Clarence House. Rather than getting his grandmother to speak for him, Harry said: “It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

