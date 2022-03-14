‘An example of duty and service’: The Queen watches from home as her spirit defines Commonwealth Day

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cambridge chat with one another before the service - Daniel Leal/PA

She may have been missing in person, but she was certainly there in spirit. The Queen and her 70 years of duty were at the forefront of a touching Commonwealth Day service on Monday, which climaxed in a spontaneous “hip hip hooray” for the absent monarch.

The Queen, missing her first Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in nearly a decade, was felt at every moment of the hour-long event, which celebrated her life and legacy.

Watching from home after being unable to travel to the Abbey in reasonable comfort, the Queen sent her own message reconfirming her pledge to devote the rest of her life to service.

For the members of the Commonwealth “family of nations” who travelled, it must have felt like a long time coming: the first such gathering since the Covid pandemic took hold.

The noticeably small contingent of senior members of the Royal family – the Prince, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – looked delighted to be there, with the royal women dressed in coordinating deep purple and vivid blue.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Commonwealth Service

At the last Commonwealth Day Service, in 2020, the Queen’s arrival had been heralded by the State Trumpeters, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their final appearance as working members of the Royal family.

This year it was a calmer affair, with a “special focus” on the role of service in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

The Queen was mentioned by a stream of speakers, with an address by the Lord Bishop Sentamu, a former Archbishop of York, culminating in “long live the Queen” and a rousing “hip hip hooray” for Her Majesty from the 1,500-strong congregation.

“How blessed we are in our sovereign,” he said.

In a written message to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Day, the Queen said: “In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service.”

Boris Johnson shakes hands with Lord Sentamu

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, praised the Queen as the service began.

He told the congregation: “In this Jubilee year, in which we rejoice in the 70 years that Her Majesty the Queen has presided over this Commonwealth, we also thank God for her faithfulness and commit ourselves to learn from an example of duty and service.

“In words and music in the Abbey, we will now retrace the steps of her great Commonwealth tour, begun 70 years ago.”

Until now, the Queen has attended the Abbey event annually, with the continued friendship of the Commonwealth said to hold a special place in her heart. She last missed the event in 2013 when she was unwell.

The decision not to travel from Windsor Castle to the Abbey in person was made with the Queen’s “comfort” in mind, it is understood, taking into account her decreasing mobility.

The monarch, who will be 96 next month, is already working a carefully paced public schedule as she makes concessions to older age. The change was made at the last minute, with the Queen’s name printed in the programme in line with her hopes to attend.

She was instead represented by the Prince of Wales, already confirmed as the next Head of Commonwealth at her request.

The Prince was joined by his wife, who was wearing a purple coat dress by Fiona Clare and hat by Phillip Treacy. They entered the cathedral in order of precedence behind the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who was wearing the blue of both the Commonwealth flag and Ukraine.

Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s cousin, was also in attendance, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester missing the service after he tested positive for Covid-19, and the Countess of Wessex absent on a working visit to New York.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall greeted the family with kisses, pairing off in enthusiastic conversation with the Cambridges.

Later, the Prince omet the High Commissioners, staff from the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Commonwealth's civil service, and young leaders from across the globe at Marlborough House, in central London.

The Duchess, however, missed the event. It is understood that, having recently recovered from Covid, she is pacing herself.

Guests at the service included the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition, and the Commonwealth Secretary-General, as well as high commissioners, ambassadors, dignitaries from across the UK and Commonwealth, faith leaders and more than 600 schoolchildren.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader

Among the musical performances was the world premiere of Beacon of Brightest Light, inspired by the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and composed by Debbie Wiseman.

In her message, the Queen spoke of how “rewarding” it was to “observe a modern, vibrant and connected Commonwealth that combines a wealth of history and tradition with the great social, cultural and technological advances of our time”.

“That the Commonwealth stands ever taller is a credit to all who have been involved,” she said. “In these testing times, it is my hope that you can draw strength and inspiration from what we share, as we work together towards a healthy, sustainable and prosperous future for all.

“And on this special day for our family – in a year that will include the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the Commonwealth Games – I hope we can deepen our resolve to support and serve one another, and endeavour to ensure the Commonwealth remains an influential force for good in our world for many generations to come.”

The Queen will be represented at this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall. The event, in Rwanda from June 20, has been postponed for two years because of Covid.