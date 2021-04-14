Queen returns to royal duties after death of Prince Philip

  • Portraits of the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, in Windsor, England, Tuesday April 13, 2021. The funeral for Prince Philip is scheduled for upcoming Saturday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
  • The King Henry VIII gates are tested to open and close at Windsor Castle guarded by armed police and casket wardens in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Prince Philip, husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died Saturday April 10, aged 99, and his funeral will take place in Windsor upcoming Saturday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Tributes are laid outside Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A shop displays a triptych of photos of Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • Two women lay flowers outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • The King Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, guarded by armed police and casket wardens. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
  • A young girl lays flowers as a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip outside Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Portraits of the Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh are displayed in the window of an art gallery following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99, in Windsor, England, Tuesday April 13, 2021. The funeral for Prince Philip is scheduled for upcoming Saturday. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday, according to the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99. The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

The queen attended a ceremony at Windsor Castle for Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel, who has retired as the royal household’s most senior official. He oversaw arrangements for the funeral of Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, until handing over to his successor days before the duke’s death.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and Royal Air Force will take part in the funeral procession, and Philip’s coffin will be borne to St. George’s Chapel at the castle on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

