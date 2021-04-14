Queen returns to royal duties four days after Prince Philip's death

Telegraph reporters
·3 min read
Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Lord Chamberlain, the Earl Peel, in 2013 - PA
Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Lord Chamberlain, the Earl Peel, in 2013 - PA

The Queen has returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

On Tuesday, the 94-year-old monarch hosted her first in-person event since Philip's passing on Friday to mark the retirement of her household's most senior official, former Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel.

Her return to work comes as preparations are under way for Philip's funeral, which will feature servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, Army and RAF - alongside top military brass - this Saturday at Windsor Castle.

It was announced at the weekend the monarchy and their households would observe two weeks of royal mourning, with members of the family "continuing to undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances," a royal official said.

The Earl Peel had overseen arrangements for the duke's funeral - known as Operation Forth Bridge - before handing responsibility to his successor, former MI5 spy chief Baron Parker, just over a week before Philip died peacefully at Windsor Castle.

Philip grid Monday 12
In overall charge is Andrew Parker, Baron Parker of Minsmere, who took up his new role on April 1, following the Earl Peel's retirement after more than 14 years in the post.

The Lord Chamberlain oversees all senior appointments in the household, is the channel of communication between the sovereign and the House of Lords and ensures co-ordination between Buckingham Palace and Clarence House.

During a ceremony held at Windsor Castle, the Queen accepted her former royal aide's wand and insignia of office.

The official engagement was recorded in the Court Circular - a daily list of the events attended by the Queen and her family.

It said: "The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain."

The Queen recently conferred a prestigious honour on the Earl Peel, making him a Permanent Lord in Waiting.

Meanwhile, as part of security preparations, Thames Valley Police are carrying out specialist searches around Windsor town, with officers examining street furniture including phone boxes, post boxes, drains and bins as part of the operation.

The force said it has put a range of visible and covert security measures in place for Saturday, when the duke is to be honoured with a ceremonial royal funeral at St George's Chapel.

Prince Philip: his funeral
It will be a royal funeral like no other, with the Queen and her family wearing face masks and socially distancing as they gather to say their final farewell.

The Queen faces the prospect of having to sit on her own during the funeral because of strict Covid rules.

The law states that anyone attending a funeral must stay at least two metres apart from anyone who is not part of their household, meaning all members of the Royal family will have to spread out in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Queen is not eligible to be in a support bubble because she does not live on her own, meaning the only person who could sit with her during the service would be a member of her Windsor Castle staff.

It is thought Philip's funeral could attract one of the largest television audiences of the year.

The biggest TV audience so far saw 25.1 million people watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson's televised address on January 4 announcing a new national lockdown, while 13.9 million viewers tuned in for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with US broadcaster Oprah Winfrey last month.

Broadcasters have yet to confirm their plans for Philip's funeral, but the BBC and ITV are likely to devote several hours to the event, including the ceremony at 3pm.

