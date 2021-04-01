Queen’s sadness as Maundy money service is cancelled again
The Queen has told of her sadness at being unable to hand out commemorative Maundy money in person for a second consecutive year, as she instead posted the symbolic coins to Christian pensioners.
The monarch wrote to this year’s recipients to send her “personal thanks” for their invaluable contribution to community life, saying: “I hope however that this Maundy Gift will remind you for years to come that your efforts have been truly appreciated.”
She noted that the annual Royal Maundy Service would have taken place at Westminster Abbey, adding: “I am sure you will be sad, as I am, that present circumstances make it impossible for that service to take place.”
Among the 95 men and 95 women honoured this year were Agnes Slocombe, who served as the first black Mayor of Barnet, 101-year-old George Stewart, one of the country’s oldest skiers, and Malcolm Cloutt, 100, a former Second World War RAF pilot who has given out 1,000 Bibles during his lifetime.
The Queen said in her letter: “I am delighted to send you the Maundy gift which I hope you will accept as an expression of my personal thanks to you for all that you have done to enrich the life of your community.
“Each year, at the Royal Maundy Service, we have an opportunity to recognise, and give thanks for, work done by countless people for the wellbeing of their neighbours; work that has often been taken for granted or hidden.”
The money – given to a number of male and female recipients equivalent to the Queen’s age – is delivered in two purses, one red and one white. The white purse is filled with uniquely minted Maundy money – silver one, two, three and four penny pieces – to the value of 95 pence. In the red pouch is a £5 coin, this year commemorating the Queen’s 95th birthday, and a 50p which portrays the 50th anniversary of Decimal Day in 1971.
Pensioners who have supported the church and their local communities are recommended by clergy of all denominations to receive Maundy money.
Ms Slocombe has been an active member of St John’s Church in West Hendon, London, for many decades, since she first came to the UK from Barbados as a young woman.
“It’s wonderful to receive such an honour from the Queen,” she said. “Even though we are not able to have the service this year, it’s appreciated as it shows we are still thought of.”
Mr Stewart, a fixture at his local Perthshire church in Scotland for almost 30 years, said: “I’m very honoured to be given this money as part of a venerable and ancient occasion. I think it’s a great thing and I’m very honoured to receive the letter the Queen sent with it.
“I have a close association with my local church which is Scone and St Martins Parish Church, and it plays a notable part in the activities of the community.”
He joked: “I’m 101 so there’s a limited amount I can do but I support the church’s activities as best I can.
“I learnt to ski after the war in Italy where I was stationed, and I’ve skied virtually every year since then, both in Scotland and the Alps.”
Also recognised was Sue Ward from Portsmouth, who is a church warden at the city’s cathedral and supports organisations including Christian Aid through fundraising.
She said: “I’m astonished and delighted to receive Maundy money from the Queen. I don’t really feel as though I deserve it, but it is an honour and I’m very grateful.
“I’ve found being a churchwarden a joy, and a wonderful introduction to the whole of diocesan life, not just the local community. In a cathedral, you are very much a logistics person, making sure that everyone is being looked after.”
Mr Cloutt, a retired accountant from Princes Risborough, said: “It’s a great honour of course, but I didn’t really think anything of my work.”
The Royal Maundy is an ancient ceremony which originated in the commandment Christ gave after washing the feet of his disciples the day before Good Friday.