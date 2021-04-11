Queen says Duke of Edinburgh’s death ‘has left a huge void’ in her life

Queen Elizabeth&#xa0; - Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images Europe&#xa0;
The Queen has said that the death of her beloved husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, has “left a huge void in her life”.

In the monarch's first reported comments on Prince Philip's death, she was also said to have described her husband’s passing as a “miracle".

The Queen's words were relayed by the Duke of York, as he left a church service in Windsor.

Her Majesty is understood to have taken huge comfort in the warm tributes that have flooded in from across the globe.

Prince Andrew, 61, described the depth of his mother's grief as he spoke of how she had been coping in recent days.

"The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person,” he said.

“And she described his passing as a miracle.

“She's contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her.

“And I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her but but for everybody as we go through this enormous change.”

Details about Prince Philip's final moments emerged on Sunday, as the Countess of Wessex told a member of the public: “It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful.”

The Earl of Wessex and the Princess Royal also paid tribute to their father, following a moving statement by Prince Charles on Saturday.

It came as:

  • Sir John Major said that the "shared grief" of the Duke's death was an "ideal opportunity" to heal rifts in the Royal family in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey. Prince Harry is understood to have arrived in Britain from California on Sunday in order to attend the funeral. His attendance at the service on Saturday will mark his first public appearance in the UK since stepping down as a working member of the Royal family.

  • It was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridges' three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will not be attending the funeral, with the guest list restricted to just 30 people because of Covid regulations.

  • The BBC is understood to have pulled the broadcast on Monday of a Panorama investigation into its Princess Diana interview following the Duke's death. Insiders defended the broadcaster's handling of the death after a barrage of complaints over the blanket coverage, explaining it had a duty to cover “historic events” rather than “chase ratings”.

  • Ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday night, the chief executive of Bafta paid tribute to the Duke as an "extraordinary part" of the academy's history. Prince Philip was its first president.

  • The street to Windsor Castle was blocked off amid fears over safety due to the large numbers of wellwishers arriving to lay flowers and pay their respects.

  • The Duke was remembered at church services across the country. In a service at Canterbury Cathedral, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, told the congregation: “For the Royal family, as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes with bereavement.”

The Queen, 94, said private prayers for the Duke on Sunday as she attended a private service at Windsor Castle. The monarch, who is head of the Church of England, has a deep Christian faith on which she will draw during her time of grief.

She is understood to have opted not to attend the worship in the private chapel where the Duke's body remains at rest, his coffin draped in his personal standard and adorned with a wreath of flowers.

The service was also not in St George's Chapel, which is currently closed and is where Prince Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday.

The Queen has decided that a two-week period of royal mourning will be observed by members of her family, which began when the Duke died on Friday.

On Saturday, the Prince of Wales paid tribute to his father saying in an unscripted televised address: “My dear Papa was a very special person.”

On Sunday, the couple’s other children spoke of their grief as they recalled fond memories of their father.

Prince Andrew, speaking publicly for the first time since his disastrous Newsnight interview about convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in November 2019, described his father as “a remarkable man”.

“I loved him as a father, he was so calm,” he said. “If you had a problem, he would think about it. And that's the great thing that I always think about, is that he was always somebody you could go to, and he would always listen.

“I think another way I would put it is that we've lost almost the grandfather of the nation.

“And I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who is feeling it, I think, probably more than everybody else.”

The Duke attended church in Windsor with the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

Asked how Her Majesty was coping, the Countess of Wessex, 56, said: “Thinking of others before herself.”

Official photograph released by Buckingham Palace to mark the 90th birthday of HM Queen Elizabeth II, pictured with her husband, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh - Annie Leibovitz&#xa0;
Prince Edward, 57, added: “Yes. But bearing up. That wave of affection for him and those lovely stories, they just mean so much.

“The tributes have been just fantastic. That’s really really important and we really do appreciate it.”

The Earl said his father’s death had been “very, very sad” adding: “However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this, it's still a dreadful shock.

“And we're sort of, trying to come to terms of that.”

He expressed gratitude for the multitude of tributes that have poured in, while his wife revealed she had learnt things about the Duke that she had never heard before.

“I have to say that the extraordinary tributes and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic,” the Earl said, as he stood outside in the sunshine flanked by his wife and daughter.

“And it just goes to show, he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip love story - read more
While Prince Andrew and Prince Edward spoke on camera, the Princess Royal opted to release a written statement.

She said: “You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready” as she paid tribute to her father as “my teacher, my supporter and my critic”.

The Princess, 70, added: “But mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate” as she hailed his ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right.

Their grandchildren, including the Duke of Cambridge, are expected to release tributes over the coming days, before the full details of the funeral service, including the 30 mourners who will attend, are released on Thursday.

  • BBC sets up form for complaints about Prince Philip coverage - as viewers turn off

    There was particular upset online as the MasterChef final was postponed.

  • Like father, like daughter: Prince Philip and Princess Anne's bond was unrivalled

    The Duke of Edinburgh and his daughter, Anne, the Princess Royal, enjoyed membership of an exclusive, two-person admiration society. It was a relationship that was totally unqualified and neither father nor daughter could see any wrong in the other; indeed, one way in which to annoy either one was to criticize the other. They shared many of the same characteristics of being outspoken, abrasive, stubborn, strong-willed and sarcastic, and also the same sense of humour, which was often at the expense of others. Neither would ever suffer fools gladly – or at all – and both were impatient with those who did not grasp things as quickly as they did themselves. It is from Prince Philip that Anne has inherited her total honesty and unwillingness to compromise on matters she believes in. It all began when Anne was still a young girl. She quickly realised that she would have to take second place to her brother, Prince Charles. As she once told me, “I became used from an early age to being a ‘Tail-end Charlie.’” Philip, who from the moment of his wife’s accession to the throne, was also forced to take a subordinate role, immediately started to instruct his only daughter in how to handle the frustrations and tribulations of a court life where all the attention was on her brother. People always said that Anne was her father’s girl, and she has never contradicted anyone who expressed such an opinion. She has the same attitude to life and very similar forthright opinions – particularly about the media. They both had a tendency to be abrupt with photographers, especially when one was competing in a sporting event, and neither was ever afraid of giving offence, occasionally with the accompanying four-letter word. There is a strong physical resemblance and some similar mannerisms. Anne loves sport and when she was growing up she was constantly with her father when he was playing polo. It was Philip who taught Anne to sail, on Loch Muick, on the Balmoral Estate, and it was he who directed her enthusiasms towards sporting rather than academic achievements.

  • Without Prince Philip, who will be the Queen’s ‘strengths and stays’?

    Amid her deep sadness at her beloved husband’s death, the Queen will not be grieving alone. At home, in Windsor Castle, she is surrounded by a close circle of friends and confidantes, from whom she will take comfort as she comes to terms with effectively being by herself for the first time in 73 years. From family members to loyal ladies-in-waiting and members of her staff who play a crucial behind the scenes supporting role, the Queen has a trusted network who will now be rallying round to guide her as she mourns the man who has “left a huge void in her life” – as the Duke of York revealed his mother had said, speaking outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, yesterday. It will also be a boost to the Queen that Prince Andrew – long-suggested to be a favourite among her offspring – lives at Royal Lodge, only three miles from the castle and is already a frequent visitor. The beleaguered Duke, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is understood to have told friends he intends to be his widowed mother's "rock" as she comes to terms with Philip's death. But all four of her children have repeatedly been to visit her, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne shuttling to Windsor from their Gloucestershire homes of Highgrove House and Gatcombe Park, while the Wessexes are at Bagshot Park, 11 miles away.

  • The day the Duke died: the passing of Prince Philip, told in 17 pictures

    He had lived a wonderful 99 years, but on Friday morning, April 9, with his beloved wife, The Queen, by his side, Prince Philip passed away "peacefully" at Windsor Castle. The nation mourns with the Royal family for a man who lived a remarkable life of service. The news had hardly begun to sink in when the floral tributes appeared at the gates of Buckingham Palace, and the world of social media started to fill with uplifting stories of how the Duke of Edinburgh had touched the lives of people, made them smile, and inspired them in their youth. Told in pictures, this is how the day unfolded. You can follow the latest news on today's liveblog here. A traditional notice at the Palace...

  • Sir John Major calls on Royal family to ‘end friction as speedily as possible’

    Sir John Major said yesterday that the “friction” between the Royal family and the Duke of Sussex was “better ended as speedily as possible”. The former prime minister spoke about the rift after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would fly back from the US to attend the Duke’s funeral. Appearing on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Sir John was asked whether he agreed with comments made by Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who said: “Many a family gather and get over tension and broken relationships at the time of a funeral. Something very profound unites them all again – that would be true of this family, I am sure.” Sir John, who was appointed special guardian to Princes William and Harry after the death of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, said: “I’m sure he is right, I believe he is right and I certainly hope so. “The friction that we are told has arisen is a friction better ended as speedily as possible, and a shared emotion, a shared grief, at the present time because of the death of their father, their grandfather, I think is an ideal opportunity. “I hope very much that it is possible to mend any rifts that may exist.”

  • Princess Anne Says "Life Will Be Completely Different" Now That Her Father, Prince Philip, Has Died

    Princess Anne and Prince Edward discussed their late father's legacy in an interview for ITV.

  • How to Send a Message of Condolence to Queen Elizabeth That She & Her Family Might Actually Get to Read

    Many people wish they could send their love to the royal family after the announcement that Prince Philip, the Duke of...

  • The Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Wessex Says She's "Been Amazing" Following Prince Philip's Death

    Sophie briefly spoke to reporters while leaving Windsor Castle.

  • Elizabeth and Philip: was theirs the last truly royal marriage?

    The announcement from Buckingham Palace, on the evening of 9 July 1947, made clear that the dashing, blond-haired navalman, newly engaged to the heiress presumptive, Princess Elizabeth, was no ordinary lieutenant of the Royal Navy. Philip Mountbatten, the Court Circular informed an enthusiastic British public, was the ‘son of the late Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Andrew (Princess Alice of Battenberg)’. At a stroke, the future Elizabeth II had achieved the impossible. Her husband-to-be, naturalised as a British subject in February, was not only an officer with a distinguished record of wartime service in Britain’s navy but of royal blood: a scion of a reigning European dynasty, a first cousin of Greece’s new king, Paul I. It was not an accident that the announcement also reminded the public that Philip’s mother had been born a Battenberg princess. The stateless Battenbergs were related to Britain’s own royal family through Queen Victoria’s second daughter, Alice; Philip’s mother had been born at Windsor Castle in 1885. Like his bride, Philip was a great-great-grandchild of Britain’s last queen regnant. Despite his naturalisation as plain Philip Mountbatten, as Elizabeth’s third cousin he was a thoroughly royal suitor for the heiress to the throne. One columnist described him as a "young, fresh-faced sailor, a naturalised Englishman, who once was sixth in line of succession to the Greek throne". The Queen’s marriage to the man whom her father created Duke of Edinburgh and a Royal Highness on the eve of their wedding, is the last example in British history of a royal royal marriage. None of the couple’s children or grandchildren has married fellow royals and it seems certain that future royal spouses will be commoners.

  • The Queen Was by Prince Philip's Side When He Died at Home in Windsor Castle

    The late royal wanted to pass away "in his own bed" and "on his own terms."

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • I had the privilege of working with Prince Philip for ten years – he always spoke his mind

    One of the hallmarks of greatness is to do good for its own sake. A huge amount will be written about the Duke of Edinburgh over the coming weeks celebrating his life, his achievements, and doubtless his personal idiosyncrasies. As with any major figure on the national – in this case, world – stage these accounts will capture the public record, but how much will they capture of the man himself? I had the privilege of seeing something of the Duke at close quarters during the ten years I worked for the Prince of Wales. He was a towering presence at any event and any meeting, not just because he was the Duke of Edinburgh, but also by the way he made his presence felt. He spoke his mind. He had a deep sense of humorous irony. His observations might often cut against the grain of the argument in train. They could be blunt, trenchant, sometimes acerbic. But they were always insightful, informed, and adept at opening up the unthinkable or laying bare what had been imperfectly thought through. Few conversations with him followed easy or accepted lines. To find yourself approached by him at a reception was always a moment to be on your mettle: his opening line would invariably be unexpected, and he could always meet a witty response with one even wittier. “Are you still here?” he would often ask when he saw me yet again in a receiving line at Westminster Abbey. The style was a hallmark, and one which never failed to raise a, sometimes nervous, smile. The Duke’s wry sense of humour gave him over the years a reputation for misjudged remarks. At times they caused offence to those who wanted to be offended. But his humour was intended not to offend but to lighten the atmosphere. Many people meeting a senior member of the Royal family for the first – or only – time in their lives would lose both confidence and reason. I recall a very senior Egyptian businessman on meeting the Prince of Wales during a visit to Cairo dropping to the floor in a perfect curtsy as he was introduced. The Duke was only too well aware of the problem. Humour could lance the intimidating atmosphere of a brief conversation and make possible, as no other gambit could, a more productive talk on things that actually mattered. It was a style perfected by the Duke, which other members of his family use to great effect. This was entirely different from his approach to the serious issues about which he was well informed and cared deeply – young people, the environment, the Armed Services, technology, the role of monarchy, the spiritual. As the Duke himself explained, there was no formal role laid down for the husband of the Monarch. He spent his life in devoted support of the Queen – both as consort and husband. I have a fond memory, early on in my time in the royal household, of the Duke leading the Queen on to the dancefloor at the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral. But his life was much more.

  • Prince Philip and Prince Harry Basically Looked Like Twins

    How did we never notice this before?

  • 'Prince Philip was a wonderful listener – you could tell him anything as long as you were honest'

    There is an image of Prince Philip from the time when he arrived in this country as having been rather a lost boy. In truth, when he came to Britain he was absorbed into a world of cousins, aunts and uncles – all relatives of his mother, Princess Alice. The Duke’s father, Prince Andrew of Greece, sent him, aged seven, to live with my great grandmother, Victoria, the Dowager Marchioness of Milford Haven, at Kensington Palace. His guardianship was soon assumed by my grandfather, George, whose home at Lynden Manor, on the Thames near Maidenhead, quickly became The Duke’s home too until he went away to school. It was there that my own father, his cousin, David, 3rd Marquess of Milford Haven and the young Philip became firm friends. My father was two years older, and as they were the only two boys among the cousins, they had an awful lot of fun. There were great family stories of derring-do. They’d go boating up the Thames and once got lost and ended up sleeping in a barn. I was seven when my father died, so have few memories of him, but I’m told they shared a fantastic sense of humour and love for adventure. After my father died of a heart attack in 1970, Prince Philip, then 49, and Uncle Dickie stepped up and supported my mother, who’d been left a widow aged just 31. She was hugely grateful to The Duke for keeping an eye on her and for being a sort of father figure to us, her two boys. In later years, I would sit with him and ask endless questions about my father. It was wonderful to have someone who could tell me everything about him. I went to Heather Down and then on to Gordonstoun, following in The Duke’s footsteps. He was always there to talk and give advice if I needed it. Prince Philip was a wonderful listener; you could tell him anything as long as you were being honest and forthright. He was happy to listen to your thoughts. But if he had some advice he thought you ought to hear, he’d give it to you. Some of my happiest memories are of one-on-one time with him at Balmoral, where I would often help him start the barbecue before the rest of the party arrived. More recently, after my divorce, I’d take one of my three daughters with me as my plus one. I would always say, “If you’re sitting next to him, he has a very enquiring mind so know what you’re talking about. The girls would inevitably come back and say: “No, Papa, he was charming. Really interesting and interested!” I’d jokingly say: “He was? He clearly treats girls differently to boys then…” The girls would prepare a list of questions, always about their grandfather. I think he really enjoyed telling those stories, because I suspect not too many people asked him about that side of the family. His sense of humour and love of mischief was like none other. I remember once, on Royal Yacht Britannia, he played a fantastic trick on my then wife, Penny. The Duke was sitting on the veranda deck reading the newspaper. Wanting to be helpful, Penny asked if he’d like a cup of tea. The Duke looks up and says: “Oh, OK, thank you very much,” and carries on reading. Penny made the tea and about ten minutes later The Queen came in, took one look and exclaimed: “Who made the tea?” Her Majesty was obviously surprised as it was customary she prepared the tea herself. The Duke was giggling and hiding behind the shaking newspaper, knowing he’d got Penny into trouble.

  • Queen Elizabeth 'Has Been Amazing' Following Prince Philip's Death, Daughter-in-Law Sophie Says

    Prince Edward and wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex visited the Queen on Saturday at Windsor Castle

