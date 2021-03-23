Queen sends flowers to hospital that treated Duke of Edinburgh to mark lockdown anniversary

Staff at St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, receive flowers from the Queen on the first anniversary of lockdown - PA

The Queen today sent a spring bouquet to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, marking the Covid lockdown anniversary with a poignant tribute to those who looked after the Duke of Edinburgh during his recent illness.

The flowers were taken to the hospital from Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty and the Duke have spent most of the last year together, with a personal note signed by Elizabeth R.

The Queen, 94, reflected on the “grief and loss felt by so many” and paid tribute to the “immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year” as she honoured the national day of reflection.

She is understood to have been keen to mark the anniversary and will have taken part in the minute’s silence at midday, as the nation remembered the victims of Covid-19.

Her Majesty chose St Barts, a leading cardiac unit, to receive the flowers following the Duke’s successful heart procedure, which came towards the end of a month-long hospital stay.

The Duke, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to hospital on Feb 16 for “a few days of observation and rest” after feeling unwell but contracted an infection and was later transferred to St Barts for surgery relating to a pre-existing heart condition.

The bouquet of irises, tulips, mixed narcissi and ranunculus, and the note, typed on Windsor Castle headed notepaper, pictured below, was carried into the hospital by a medic before being handed to the hospital’s chief executive, consultant cardiologist Professor Charles Knight.

Flowers from Queen Elizabeth II to staff at St Bartholomew's Hospital, London, on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus - PA

The Queen wrote: “As we look forward to a brighter future together, today we pause to reflect on the grief and loss that continues to be felt by so many people and families, and pay tribute to the immeasurable service of those who have supported us all over the last year.”

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge marked the anniversary of lockdown with a visit to a vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, pictured below.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey - Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are greeted by Dean of Westminster The Very Rev Dr David Hoyle and Paul Baumann, Receiver General and Chapter Clerk - Getty

The couple honoured the national moment of reflection in the shrine at the Abbey where they signed the register at their wedding 10 years ago.

During the minute's silence, the Duke lit a candle and the Duchess laid daffodils at the shrine of St Edward the Confessor.

The shrine, the site of the tomb of St Edward, the founder of the Abbey who died in 1066, is considered the spiritual heart of the abbey and is not on the normal tourist route.

Later, in a brief ceremony in a courtyard square at St Barts, Prof Knight addressed a handful of socially-distanced medics as he formally accepted the Queen’s floral gift, pictured below.

Chief executive of St Bartholomew's Hospital Professor Charles Knight receives flowers from the Queen - PA

He said: “I’m delighted to accept the bouquet on behalf of the hospital and everyone being remembered on this national day of reflection.

“We are hugely honoured and humbled by the gift.”

He thanked all the hospital staff and frontline workers across the UK.

He said the day of reflection was a chance for us “to come together and remember all those that we have lost through the pandemic and all those still bearing the burden of grief”.

Prof Knight added: “Reflecting on the past year inevitably brings a lot of sadness but it also is an immense source of pride when I recall the heroic efforts of the staff at St Bartholomew’s to cope with the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic.

“The gift is for each and everyone of them.

“To close, we would all like to wish His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh a full and complete and speedy recovery.”

Prince Philip and the Queen, who have been married for 73 years, were reunited at Windsor last week. The Duke had been admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London on Feb 16 and was discharged, in “good spirits” on March 16.